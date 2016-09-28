The Day's Best Photos | 09.28.16

Kaia Kater performs at Shout and Shine: A Celebration of Diversity at The Pour House as part of the the Bluegrass Wander in downtown Raleigh, Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2016.
Jill Knight
jhknight@newsobserver.com
Judo Aaron Allison backstage before performing at Shout and Shine: A Celebration of Diversity at The Pour House as part of the the Bluegrass Wander in downtown Raleigh, Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2016.
Jill Knight
jhknight@newsobserver.com
A CalFire firefighter surveys a hot spot in the Santa Cruz Mountains near Loma Prieta, California on September 28, 2016. The Loma Fire has charred more than 2000 acres and burned multiple structures in the area.
JOSH EDELSON
AFP/Getty Images
Justin Hiltner (center) leads at Shout and Shine: A Celebration of Diversity at The Pour House as part of the the Bluegrass Ramble in downtown Raleigh, Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2016.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
A view taken on September 28, 2016 in Paris, shows Endless Sleep, a mural by US artist Cleon Peterson painted under the Eiffel Tower, as part of the "Nuit Blanche" festival, that will take place on first October. Nuit Blanche, is an annual all-night or night-time arts festival.
THOMAS SAMSON
AFP/Getty Images
From left, Martin Middle School 8th graders Aidan Haas and Ava Pace pedal away their tensions as they focus on solving math 1 class problems while math teacher Bethany Lambeth works with other students in her class Wednesday, September 28, 2016. Lambeth did some research on pedal devices that might help her students focus more on their classwork and through grant funding she was able to obtain several for her class last year.
Harry Lynch
hlynch@newsobserver.com
Chinese paramilitary soldiers walk outside the gate of the Forbidden City in Beijing on September 28, 2016.
NICOLAS ASFOURI
AFP/Getty Images
Israelis walk their dogs next to screens displays with the photo of former Israeli President Shimon Peres in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. The country mourned the death of Peres, a former president and prime minister whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state, as the government began preparations for a funeral that is expected to bring together world leaders and dignitaries.
Oded Balilty
AP
Migrants and refugees walk in a municipality-run camp in the city of Chios, on the Greek Aegean island of Chios, on September 28, 2016. The EU said on September 28 it hopes to move the remaining 30,000 eligible refugees in Greece by the end of next year but appears set to fall far short of its plan to share 160,000 migrants around the bloc.
LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
AFP/Getty Images
A rower is framed by the Fifth Street bridge as she makes her way down the Savannah River, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Augusta, Ga.
Todd Bennett
The Augusta Chronicle/AP
Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick, right, dives in for home plate past Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino to score a run on Alex Bregman's single in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Houston. Marisnick was called out on the play, but the call was overturned by replay.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Rescuers evacuate young flood-affected residents through floodwaters brought by typhoon Megi in Ningde, eastern China's Fujian province on September 28, 2016. Typhoon Megi smashed into the Chinese mainland on September 28 morning, killing one person, after leaving a trail of destruction and four people dead in Taiwan.
STR
AFP/Getty Images
A fighter of the Libyan forces affiliated to the Tripoli government scans for targets from his position in a building at the frontline, Libya, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Manu Brabo
AP
Marshals wait for players to arrive at the first tee for a practice round for the Ryder Cup golf tournament Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.
David J. Phillip
AP
An employee handles a cockatoo in the window of a pet store, in Pamplona northern Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Alvaro Barrientos
AP
A Chinese girl wears a hat featuring a flower as she visits the Forbidden City in Beijing on September 28, 2016.
NICOLAS ASFOURI
AFP/Getty Images
A man prays amongst tents at the municipality-run Souda migrant camp in the city of Chios, on September 28, 2016. The EU said on September 28, 2016 it hopes to move the remaining 30,000 eligible refugees in Greece by the end of next year but appears set to fall far short of its plan to share 160,000 migrants around the bloc.
LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
AFP/Getty Images
Silhouettes of people are reflected on the water of a pond while they go for a walk, in Pamplona northern Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Alvaro Barrientos
AP
Burned cars line a property after the Loma fire burned through Loma Chiquita Road near Morgan Hill, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. A heat wave stifling drought-stricken California has worsened a wildfire that burned some buildings and forced people from their homes.
Noah Berger
AP
Moenchengladbach's Thorgan Hazard scores the opening goal past Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the Champions League group C soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Barcelona in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Martin Meissner
AP