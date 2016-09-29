The Day's Best Photos | 09.29.16

Minnesota Wild's Erik Haula (56) reaches for the puck during first-period preseason NHL hockey game action against the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Septe. 29, 2016.
Trevor Hagan
AP
The car of Kevin Magnussen of Denmark and Renault Sport F1 on fire in the Pitlane during practice for the Malaysia Formula One Grand Prix at Sepang Circuit on September 30, 2016 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Mark Thompson
Getty Images
C.J. Uzomah #87 of the Cincinnati Bengals is tackled by Kiko Alonso #47 of the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on September 29, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Andy Lyons
Getty Images
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing Red Bull-TAG Heuer RB12 TAG Heuer on track during practice for the Malaysia Formula One Grand Prix at Sepang Circuit on September 30, 2016 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Clive Mason
Getty Images
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) is tackled by Miami Dolphins free safety Michael Thomas (31) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati.
Frank Victores
AP
Break dancers perform on the street on September 29, 2016 in Bogota, Colombia. Colombians will cast their ballots on October 2 in a final referendum on a peace accord to end the 52-year-old guerrilla war between the FARC and the state, the longest-running armed conflict in the Americas which has left 220,000 dead. The plan calls for a disarmament and re-integration of most of the estimated 7,000 FARC fighters.
Mario Tama
Getty Images
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Alen Hanson, left, takes the late throw from catcher Eric Fryer as Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras steals second in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Gene J. Puskar
AP
Minnesota Twins left fielder Logan Schafer climbs the wall after a fly ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Paulo Orlando during the second inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. Orlando doubled on the play.
Orlin Wagner
AP
A model presents a creation for Off-white during the 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, on September 29, 2016 in Paris.
ALAIN JOCARD
AFP/Getty Images
Miles Wood #44 of the New Jersey Devils is checked against the New York Rangers during their pre season game at Madison Square Garden on September 29, 2016 in New York City.
Al Bello
Getty Images
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, left, works for the puck against Nashville Predators forward Craig Smith during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Paul Vernon
AP
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez dives and stops a ground ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty for a single during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina is splashed by teammate Carlos Martinez, left, after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP
Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz waves his cap to the crowd as retired New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera walks away, right, after Ortiz was honored before a baseball game between the Yankees and the Red Sox in New York, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Kathy Willens
AP
Fans watch the opening ceremony for the Ryder Cup golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Paulina Gretzky waves a flag during the 2016 Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony at Hazeltine National Golf Club on September 29, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota.
Andrew Redington
Getty Images
Matias Caruzzo of Argentina's San Lorenzo, celebrates after scoring against Venezuela's Deportivo La Guaira, during their Copa Sudamericana 2016 football match held at the Metropolitano stadium in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, on September 29, 2016.
FEDERICO PARRA
AFP/Getty Images
John "Pops" Giles hugs his wife Debbie as he disembarks from his GoRaleigh bus for the last time in Raleigh, N.C. Thursday, September 29, 2016. Giles, 70, has been working for the bus system in the City of Raleigh area for 47 years and has decided to retire. Thursday was his last day. in Raleigh, N.C. Thursday, September 29, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner attend the Off-white 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, on September 29, 2016 in Paris.
ALAIN JOCARD
AFP/Getty Images
Genk's Leon Bailey jubilates after scoring during the Europa League Group stage F soccer match between Genk and Sassuolo at the Cristal Arena in Genk, Belgium, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Geert Vanden Wijngaert
AP
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds on to Princess Charlotte during a children's party in Victoria, British Columbia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Jonathan Hayward
AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, right, as he arrives for a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Mark Schiefelbein
AP
Dieter Zetsche, CEO of the Daimler AG, stands next to the Mercedes EQ concept car at the Paris Auto Show in Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. Many major automakers are finding the Paris auto show, held in a city whose mayor wants to ban diesels to reduce pollution, as a fine place to show off new zero-emission electric cars.
Michel Euler
AP
Left to right: Ukraine's Parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy, German President Joachim Gauck, Hungarian President Janos Ader, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko and his wife Marina, President of the European Council Donald Tusk and Ukrainian Prime Minister, Volodymyr Groysman light candles at a monument in Babi Yar ravine where Nazi troops machine-gunned tens of thousands of Jews during WWII, in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. Ukraine marked the 75th anniversary of the 1941 Babi Yar massacre.
Mykhailo Markiv
AP
Firefighter A.J. Brown carries Mechelle Borgelin, as the baby's mother, Candice Council, is helped by other firefighters out of their flooded home, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Fayetteville, N.C. Communities around Fayetteville, Fort Bragg and as far north as the Raleigh suburbs braced for more heavy rain and flooding Thursday after downpours closed schools and threatened to burst a dam.
Andrew Craft
AP
Schalke's Benedikt Hoewedes, center, scores an acrobatic goal against Salzburg's Paulo Miranda, up, and keeper Alexander Walke, left, during the Europa League group I soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and FC Salzburg in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 .
Martin Meissner
AP
APOEL's fans hold flares at the start of the Europa League Group B soccer match between Olympiakos and APOEL at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Petros Giannakouris
AP
APOEL's Cariao, left, controls the ball next to Olympiakos' Ideye Brown during the Europa League Group B soccer match between Olympiakos and APOEL at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Petros Giannakouris
AP
Pallbearers wearing Miami Marlins jerseys carry the casket of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, after a funeral service at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Miami. Fernandez was killed in a boating accident Sunday along with two friends.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton meets with attendees during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Thursday, Iowa, Sept. 29, 2016.
Matt Rourke
AP
Emergency officials stand outside of the Hoboken Terminal following a train crash, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Hoboken, N.J. A commuter train crashed into the rail station during the morning rush hour, causing serious damage.
Julio Cortez
AP
A fan cries after argentina's Belgrano lost it's match against Brazil's Coritiba during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match in Cordoba, Argentina, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Nicolas Aguilera
AP
Framed between the legs of the Clark Bridge, a fisherman, fetches a bucket of water to extinguish a small fire he had built to keep warm Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, on the West Alton, Mo., side of the Mississippi River.
John Badman
AP