The Day's Best Photos | 09.30.16

Pope Francis releases a dove as a symbol of peace during a meeting with Chaldean community at the Catholic Church of St Simon Bar Sabbae in Tbilisi, on September 30, 2016. Pope Francis set off on September 30 for Georgia and Azerbaijan on what Vatican officials billed as a mission to promote peace in a troubled part of the world, three months after he visited neighboring Armenia.
VINCENZO PINTO
AFP/Getty Images
Del McCoury unpacks his instruments in his band's dressing room before performing at the IBMA Awards in Raleigh, N.C..
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Congress of South Africa Students (COSAS) high school students demonstrate against announced fees hikes for tertiary education on September 30, 2016 in Johannesburg. Student protests in South Africa spread September 28 with police firing rubber bullets at demonstrators on campuses in Johannesburg and Grahamstown as unrest over tuition fees roils universities across the country. The wave of protests was triggered by a government announcement that universities would set their own fee increases but that next year's hikes would be capped at eight percent.
MARCO LONGARI
AFP/Getty Images
Apex's Uli Santos (22) sitff arms Apex Friendship's Justin Reed (22) during the Apex Cougars high school football game with the Apex Friendship Patriots high school on September 30, 2016, in Apex , N.C.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Sammy Lucas is enveloped in a cold fog as he unloads ice at the Beer Garden at the 2016 Wide Open Bluegrass festival in Raleigh Friday, September 30, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
A grandson of former Israeli president Shimon Peres stands amid Knesset honour guards in front the grave of his grandfather during the burial ceremony at Mount Herzl Cemetery in Jerusalem on September 30, 2016. World leaders including US President Barack Obama and Prince Charles were bidding farewell to Israeli ex-prime minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner Shimon Peres as his funeral began under massive security.
ABIR SULTAN
Pool/AFP/Getty Images
A musician waits in the wings to perform during the IBMA Awards Thursday night, Sept. 29, 2016.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin touches the coffin of former Israeli president and prime minister Shimon Peres during his funeral on September 30, 2016, at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl national cemetery.
NICHOLAS KAMM
AFP/Getty Images
Wake Forest back Marquis Dunn (6) eludes the tackle attempt of Millbrook's Nic Vinson (4) on an outside run during Wake Forest's football game at Millbrook on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Ray Black III
newsobserver.com
France's Sylvain Chavanel competes in the men's individual pursuit event of the French track cycling championships on September 30, 2016 in Bordeaux, southwestern France.
NICOLAS TUCAT
AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - Congress of South Africa Students (COSAS) students demonstrate in support of the Fees Must Fall movement in Sandton on September 30, 2016. Student protests in South Africa spread September 28 with police firing rubber bullets at demonstrators on campuses in Johannesburg and Grahamstown as unrest over tuition fees roils universities across the country. The wave of protests was triggered by a government announcement that universities would set their own fee increases but that next year's hikes would be capped at eight percent.
MUJAHID SAFODIEN
AFP/Getty Images
Bryan Hayden helps Meredith Paxton make a hand print on Bubba, an appaloosa horse, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, outside St. Mary Elementary School in Paducah. Hayden, whose daughter Bryleigh Jo (not pictured) is a kindergartener at St. Mary, brought the horse to school for a pet blessing ceremony commemorating the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. Bryleigh Jo and her classmates made hand prints with washable paint on the horse before the blessing ceremony.
Ryan Hermens
The Paducah Sun/AP
Linesmen look on as Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia prepares to receive serve during her semi-final match against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia at the WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on September 30, 2016.
GREG BAKER
AFP/Getty Images
From left, when the rain showers came early afternoon, Friday, September 30, 2016, hardcore bluegrass fans Mary Alice Fenwick, Ben Miller and Sharon Miller broke out the ponchos. Friday was the first day of the official Wide Open Bluegrass Festival 2016 in downtown Raleigh.
Harry Lynch
hlynch@newsobserver.com
A man runs through the park in front of barock castle Nymphenburg before the sun rises in Munich, Germany, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Matthias Schrader
AP
Team USA Patrick Reed (R) reacts with teammate Jordan Spieth after winning their match against Team Europe Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson on the 16th green during the Morning Foursome matches at the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Course in Chaska, Minnesota, September 30, 2016.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY
AFP/Getty Images
President Barack Obama touches the coffin of former Israeli president and prime minister Shimon Peres after speaking during his funeral at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl national cemetery on September 30, 2016.
ABIR SULTAN
Pool/AFP/Getty Images
A dragon fly rests on the barbed wire fence separating Serbia and Hungary, seen from a makeshift camp in Horgos, Serbia, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. Hungarians will vote Sunday in a referendum which Prime Minister Viktor Orban hopes will give his government the popular support it seeks to oppose any future plans by the European Union to resettle asylum seekers among its member states.
Vadim Ghirda
AP
Europe's Thomas Pieters congratulates Europe's Rory McIlroy after a close approach shot on the 10th hole during a four-balls match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.
Chris Carlson
AP