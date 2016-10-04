The Day's Best Photos | 10.04.16

Women look at a city map under umbrellas on display over Cheonggye stream during a campaign to raise donations to help underprivileged children in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.
Ahn Young-joon
AP
From left, ONE Vote '16 caravan staffers Fady Tawadrous and Maggie Bridges look over online emails and petition results while waiting for more UNC students and passersby to sign an online petition Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at the UNC Bell Tower amphitheater. Passersby to the non-partisan ONE Vote '16 traveling exhibit for one day only at UNC-CH were asked to sign the online petition urging the next president have a strategy for fighting extreme poverty and other third-world issues when they come into office. The passersby were then eligible to have a go at the White House bounce house for fun in the background. The traveling election 2016 caravan is stopping at 25 universities and communities between late September and the 2016 US election to bring the issue of extreme poverty to voters across the country. The petition will be given to the winner of the presidential election.
Harry Lynch
hlynch@newsobserver.com
A pair of sailboats cruise along Lake Michigan, seen through the steel sculpture "Moon Dream" by artist Benik Motevosian Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, at Silver Beach in St. Joseph, Mich.
Don Campbell
THE HERALD-PALLADIUM/AP
This handout picture taken and released by the Vatican press office on October 4, 2016 shows Pope Francis (C) posing for a picture during his visit in Accumoli, after an earthquake hit the area on August 24, a disaster that claimed nearly 300 lives. Pope Francis made an emotionally charged visit to the Italian mountain communities devastated by an August 24 earthquake, praying silently amid the ruins and urging survivors to have faith in the future. The government has estimated the cost of the damage done to the area hit by the quake at four billion euros ($4.5 billion) and has vowed to rebuild the worst-affected communities where they were, having ruled out any relocations.
OSSERVATORE ROMANO
AFP/Getty Images
From left, UNC sophomore Allison Tormey and junior Chris Sharer took time from studying for midterms at UNC-CH to sign an online petition Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at the UNC Bell Tower amphitheater and then take a turn at the White House bounce house as a reward for signing.
Harry Lynch
hlynch@newsobserver.com
The flash of an exploding stunt grenade is seen while an University of Witwatersrand student jumps on a falling policeman while another policeman discharged his rubber bullet loaded rifle during a running battle with the police forces on campus during a mass demonstration on October 4, 2016 in Johannesburg. South African police fired rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas at student protesters in Johannesburg as authorities tried to re-open the prestigious Wits University after weeks of demonstrations. The university, along with many campuses across South Africa, has been closed for at least two weeks during protests over tuition fees, with violent clashes regularly erupting between students, police and private security guards.
MARCO LONGARI
AFP/Getty Images
Afghan girls play on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016,
Rahmat Gul
AP
French republican guards stand at attention as President of Comoros Azali Assoumani arrives for a meeting with French president Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.
Christophe Ena
AP
The moon and the planet Venus are seen together Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 from Minerva, Ohio.
BOB ROSSITER
The Canton Repository/AP
Activists and supporters of India's Aam Aadmi Party (APP) shout anti-Pakistani slogans during a protest as they try to march towards the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi on October 4, 2016. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters protested against Pakistan after India conducted surgical strikes across the LoC (Line of Control) on September 29.
SAJJAD HUSSAIN
AFP/Getty Images
Supporters cheer on First Lady Michelle Obama as she speaks to thousands of Hillary Clinton supporters Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at Reynolds Coliseum at N.C. State University in Raleigh.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Pope Francis prays in front of rubble, with the standing bell tower in the background, of the quake-struck town of Amatrice, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Francis had made clear his intentions to visit the August quake-stricken zone in central Italy, but without announcing a date, indicating that he wanted to go alone "to be close to the people."
L'Osservatore Romano
AP
Mcebo Dlamini, the leader of the University of Witwatersrand students dances with a helmet belonging to the University private security and with a shield during a running battle with the police forces on campus as he takes part in a mass demonstration on October 4, 2016 in Johannesburg. South African police fired rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas at student protesters in Johannesburg as authorities tried to re-open the prestigious Wits University after weeks of demonstrations. The university, along with many campuses across South Africa, has been closed for at least two weeks during protests over tuition fees, with violent clashes regularly erupting between students, police and private security guards.
MARCO LONGARI
AFP/Getty Images
A woman stands behind a curtain before unveiling the memorial for Czech Republic's President Vaclav Havel by Czech sculpture Kurt Gebauer, on October 4, 2016 in Prague, on the eve of Havel's 80th birthday. Havel, a dissident and playwright who was the hero of the 1989 Velvet Revolution against communist rule and became his country's first post-independence president, died on December 18, 2011 aged 75.
MICHAL CIZEK
AFP/Getty Images
Two men remove a downed power line to allow vehicles passage, in Petit Goave, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
A woman looks at a sculpture, part of an installation by artist Zak Ove, of a Nubian army of masked men as they stand in the courtyard at Somerset House in London, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The unveiling of Ove‚Äôs resin and Jesmonite statues marks the launch of the 1:54 Art Fair.
Kirsty Wigglesworth
AP
The names of crew adoren the side of a B-24 Liberator, one of four World War II era airplanes on display and available for rides at Capitol City Airport in New Cumberland, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.
Mark Pynes
PennLive.com/AP
Wax figures of James Bond actors (L-R) Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan are presented at the Madame Tussauds wax museum on October 4, 2016 in Berlin.
STEFFI LOOS
AFP/Getty Images
A woman pushes a wheelbarrow while walking in a partially flooded street, in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, on October 4, 2016. Hurricane Matthew made landfall in southwestern Haiti early Tuesday, crashing ashore as a powerful Category Four storm, US weather forecasters said. The National Hurricane Center said Matthew made landfall as an "extremely dangerous" storm near the village of Les Anglais at around 7 am (1100 GMT) with maximum sustained winds of around 145 miles (230 kilometers) per hour.
HECTOR RETAMAL
AFP/Getty Images
In this view through the gun window of a B-24J Liberator, a B-25J Mitchell,left, and B-17 Flying Fortress are on display and available for rides at Capitol City Airport in New Cumberland, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.
Mark Pynes
PennLive.com/AP
First Lady Michelle Obama greets the crowd up her introduction during a campaign stop for democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
An Iraqi army member looks toward Islamic State group territory outside Qayyarah on Tuesday Oct. 4, 2016. Qayyarah has become an important staging ground for military and humanitarian efforts ahead of the Mosul operation.
Bram Janssen
AP
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of the presentation of Chanel's Spring-Summer 2017 ready-to-wear fashion collection presented Tuesday, Oct.4, 2016 in Paris.
Francois Mori
AP
A worker removes plywood from shop windows after the passing of Hurricane Matthew in Kingston, Jamaica, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew was moving along the Windward Passage between Haiti and Jamaica, where it was dumping heavy rain that caused flooding. It was headed for southeastern Cuba and then the Bahamas.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP
Juan Matesanz, right, restores a wooden frame outside his antique shop at the Malasana neighborhood in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Malasana quarter with its cobblestone streets is a lively area full of restaurants, pubs and clothes shops.
Francisco Seco
AP
Jim LaFeir, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. buys a gas can on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 at Lowe's in Oakland Park, Fla.
Amy Beth Bennett
Sun Sentinel/TNS