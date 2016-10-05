The Day's Best Photos | 10.05.16

Somali school girls play football during lunch break at the Howlwadag Primary School in Howlwadag District, south of Mogadishu, on October, 5, 2016.
MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB
AFP/Getty Images
Workers start before dawn removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier, moving them to a safer location as Hurricane Matthew approaches, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in Cocoa Beach, Fla.
Malcolm Denemark
Florida Today/AP
Pleasant Mountain protrudes from a sea of fog at sunrise Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, near Bridgton, Maine. Cool evening temperatures combined with calm, clear weather created ideal conditions for the formation of the valley fog.
Robert F. Bukaty
AP
Dale Hall, dressed as Superman, stands before the casket during a superhero-themed funeral service for his brother, Jacob Hall at Oakdale Baptist Church on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in Townville, S.C. A 14-year-old boy killed his own father, then drove to Townville Elementary and fired on two children and a teacher as recess began. Jacob died Saturday.
Ken Ruinard
Pool/The Independent-Mail
An Albanian fisherman runs away from a big wave on a windy day at the beach of Shengjin near the city of Lezhe on October 5, 2016.
GENT SHKULLAKU
AFP/Getty Images
People try to cross the overflowing La Rouyonne river in the commune of Leogane, south of Port-au-Prince, October 5, 2016. Haiti and the eastern tip of Cuba -- blasted by Matthew on October 4, 2016 -- began the messy and probably grim task of assessing the storm's toll. Matthew hit them as a Category Four hurricane but has since been downgraded to three, on a scale of five, by the US National Hurricane Center.
HECTOR RETAMAL
AFP/Getty Images
A Kashmiri man pulls up a fishing net as he sits on a traditional boat during sunset on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Kashmir remained under security lockdown and separatist sponsored shutdown after some of the largest protests in recent years were sparked by the killing of a popular rebel commander on July 8.
Dar Yasin
AP
A business man crosses a street in the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Michael Probst
AP
A man is carried across the river La Digue in Petit Goave where the bridge collapsed during the rains of the Hurricane Matthew, southwest of Port-au-Prince, October 5, 2016. Haiti and the eastern tip of Cuba -- blasted by Matthew on October 4, 2016 -- began the messy and probably grim task of assessing the storm's toll. Matthew hit them as a Category Four hurricane but has since been downgraded to three, on a scale of five, by the US National Hurricane Center.
HECTOR RETAMAL
AFP/Getty Images
A couture intern sews last minute touches onto a bridal gown backstage before the start of the Marchesa bridal collection show, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in New York.
Mary Altaffer
AP
In this photo released by UNICEF, a woman crosses the street on a flood effected road as hurricane Matthew passes over on October 4, 2016 Port au Prince. Weakened but still dangerous, Hurricane Matthew churned toward the Bahamas Wednesday en route to an already jittery Florida after killing at least nine people in the Caribbean in a maelstrom of wind, mud and water.
LOGAN ABASSI
AFP/Getty Images
A woman walks on October 5, 2016 along a coastal road between Guantanamo and Baracoa which was left covered in rocks and severely damaged after the passage of Hurricane Matthew through the eastern tip of Cuba on Tuesday afternoon. Hurricane Matthew, the Caribbean's worst storm in nearly a decade, barreled towards the Bahamas Wednesday morning after killing nine people and pummeling Haiti and Cuba.
YAMIL LAGE
AFP/Getty Images
Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, work around destroyed buildings following reported air strikes on the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus, on October 5, 2016. The White Helmets are a prominent Syrian group of emergency responders mainly made of volunteers.
SAMEER AL-DOUMY
AFP/Getty Images
A man removes parts of his sailing boat from a beach ahead of hurricane Matthew in Atlantic Beach, Florida, on October 5, 2016. The United States began evacuating coastal areas as Hurricane Matthew churned toward the Bahamas, after killing at least nine people in the Caribbean in a maelstrom of wind, mud and water.
JEWEL SAMAD
AFP/Getty Images
The sun sets as a sailboat cruises along Lake Michigan off the shores of St. Joseph, Mich., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
DON CAMPBELL
THE HERALD-PALLADIUM/AP
Morning fog burns off in downtown Albany on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, as seen from across the Hudson River in East Greenbush, N.Y.
Mike Groll
AP
A partially seeing model hits the catwalk during a blind fashion show in Paris, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Paris Fashion Week hosted its first fashion show with only visually impaired women, aimed at breaking down stereotypes and putting a spotlight on the visually impaired community.
Thibault Camus
AP
People enjoy a day at the beach along the Broadwalk on Hollywood Beach as Hurricane Matthew approaches on Wedensday, Oct. 5, 2016, in Hollywood, Fla.
Mike Stocker
Sun Sentinel/TNS
An elderly man wearing a basque beret, reading a newspaper sits outside a bar next to a piece of a waste ground in Eibar, northern Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Alvaro Barrientos
AP