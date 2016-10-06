The Day's Best Photos | 10.06.16

Patrick Fellows #21, Allan McShane #26, Carson Edwardson #8 and Shaun Bily #23 of the Erie Otters sit on the bench during the first period of an OHL game against the Niagara IceDogs at the Meridian Centre on October 6, 2016 in St Catharines, Ontario, Canada.
Vaughn Ridley
Getty Images
Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates with teammates at the dugout after scoring a run in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox during game one of the American League Divison Series at Progressive Field on October 6, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Jason Miller
Getty Images
Lailoni Kent, 8, of Lake Worth, screams when the pull of the wave was stronger than she thought while playing on the beach and getting photos with her family on Lantana Beach while Hurricane Matthew created big waves, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Lantana, Fla.
Greg Lovett
AP
Wayne Simmonds #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to control the puck during the game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on October 6, 2016 in New York City.
Bruce Bennett
Getty Images
Players warm up on the driving range during day two of the 2016 Fiji International at Natadola Bay Golf Course on October 7, 2016 in Natadola, Fiji.
Quinn Rooney
Getty Images
Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street after the passing of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Two days after the storm rampaged across the country's remote southwestern peninsula, authorities and aid workers still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista (19) and Josh Donaldson, right, celebrate Bautista's three-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning of Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
David J. Phillip
AP
The US Navy Blue Angels numbers 5 and 6 fly below Sean Tucker (above) as he pilots the Oracle Challenger III over San Francisco, California as part of a practice run for Fleet Week on October 6, 2016.
JOSH EDELSON
AFP/Getty Images
Russell Martin #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays socres a run off of Troy Tulowitzki #2 RBI triple to right field against Cole Hamels #35 of the Texas Rangers during the third inning in game one of the American League Divison Series at Globe Life Park in Arlington on October 6, 2016 in Arlington, Texas.
Scott Halleran
Getty Images
Charles St. Aubin of Derry, N.H., holds a sign that expresses his feeling for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the town hall in Sandown, N.H., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Trump is scheduled to hold a town hall-style event in Sundown. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty
AP
People dry their clothes on the waterfront after the passing of Hurricane Matthew, in Baracoa, Cuba, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Leaving more than 100 dead in its wake across the Caribbean, Hurricane Matthew steamed toward heavily populated Florida with terrifying winds of 140 mph.
Ramon Espinosa
AP
Home owner Hemant Panchal of Sanford, Fla., wrestles plywood into his vehicle at a Lowe's store in Casselberry, Fla., north of Orlando, as central Floridians make last-minute preparations for the strike of Hurricane Matthew, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
Joe Burbank
AP
Austria's David Alaba executes a free kick during the WC 2018 football qualification match between Austria and Wales in Vienna on October 6, 2016.
JOE KLAMAR
AFP/Getty Images
A police officer uses a beach umbrella as the rain from Hurricane Matthew falls, October 6, 2016 on Cocoa Beach, Florida. Hurricane Matthew is expected to reach the area later this afternoon bringing heavy wind, and widespread flooding.
Mark Wilson
Getty Images
Ukraine‚Äôs goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov, left, crashes with his teammate Serhiy Sydorchuk, right, during the World Cup Group I qualifying match between Turkey and Ukraine, in Konya, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The match ended 2-2 draw.
STR
AP
Ivanka Trump, daughter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, center, tours Middletown Tube Works, a welded steel tube supplier, alongside owner Angela Phillips, left, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Middletown, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP
Electronic devices stand near an office destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Two days after the storm rampaged across the country's remote southwestern peninsula, authorities and aid workers still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
Jeremia Canales, 2, of Cocoa, Fla., has his pillow as he and his family arrives at Walter Butler Community Center Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 a shelter for people escaping Hurricane Matthew as it approaches Florida east coast.
Red Huber
AP
Traffic stacks up on I-75 North fleeing the coast and Hurricane Matthew on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, near McDonough, Ga. Hurricane Matthew steamed toward heavily populated Florida with terrifying winds of 140 mph Thursday, and 2 million people across the Southeast were warned to flee inland.
Curtis Compton
AP
Los Angeles County sheriff's department officers place a wreath at a memorial outside the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department office in Lancaster, California on October 6, 2016, for 29-year department veteran Steve Owen. Owen was the first sheriff's deputy fatally shot in the line of duty in over a decade. The shooting occurred on October 5 as Owen was responding to a 911 call.
FREDERIC J. BROWN
AFP/Getty Images
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) jokes with Alonzo Mourning, former NBA All-Star and member of the President's Council on Fitness, during an event to harvest the White House Kitchen Garden with first lady Michelle Obama (R) on the South Lawn of the White House October 6, 2016 in Washington, DC. Students from across the country were invited to help pull vegetables and greens from the garden which was established by the first lady in the spring of 2009. The garden is now a permanent feature on the White House grounds.
Chip Somodevilla
Getty Images
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus fields a ground out by Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar in the second inning of Game 1 of the American League Division Series baseball game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
LM Otero
AP
Anthony Pisano boards the windows of Smuggler's Cove Provision Company in Carolina Beach, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 as Hurricane Matthew begins to move up the east coast.
Gerry Broome
AP
Texas Rangers' Mitch Moreland, left, is unable able to beat the throw to Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Edwin Encarnacion on a groundout to second in the second inning of baseball Game 1 of the American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
David J. Phillip
AP
A surfer rides a wave from the swell of Hurricane Matthew next to the Surf City Pier in Surf City, N.C. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
Matt Born
AP
The first outer bands of rain from Hurricane Matthew pass through downtown Orlando, Fla., Thursday evening, Oct. 6, 2016.
Joe Burbank
TNS
Spain‚Äôs Vitolo, right, and Italy‚Äôs Leonardo Bonucci fight for the ball during a World Cup Group G qualifying soccer match at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
Antonio Calanni
AP
Luke Ervin was five months old when he was photographed with then presidential candidate Bill Clinton at Seneca High School in Louisville, Ky., on July 21, 1992, during a campaign event. He was brought there by his aunt, Mary Rodgers, who was babysitting him. Ervin is in his final year of law school now.
The Washington Post
The Washington Post
People stop to watch the sunset next to a public fountain at the Temple of Debod park in Madrid, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The park is frequented mostly by locals but also attracts tourists due to its view at sunset.
Francisco Seco
AP
Italy‚Äôs Daniele De Rossi, right, celebrates with teammate Eder after scoring during a World Cup Group G qualifying soccer match between Italy and Spain, at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
Antonio Calanni
AP
Turkey's fans wave national flags as they chant slogans prior to the World Cup Group I qualifying match between Turkey and Ukraine, in Konya, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
STR
AP
A woman walks next to a church, with Turkey's land in the background, at the village of Skala Sikaminias, 60 kilometers north of the port town of Mytilini on the southeastern Greek island of Lesbos, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Greek islanders from the village of Skala Sikaminias are nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts related to refugee crisis. The award will be announced in Oslo on Friday Oct. 7, 2016.
Petros Giannakouris
AP
An elderly man who was in hospital before Hurricane Matthew hit, is carried back home in a hammock in Baracoa, Cuba, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The man who was released from the hospital was carried back to his home by hand because the roads have been made impassible by the damage caused by Hurricane Matthew, blocking all motor vehicle traffic to the area.
Ramon Espinosa
AP
US President Barack Obama receives a kiss from First Lady Michelle Obama as he visits the White House Kitchen Garden during a harvesting event at the White House in Washington, DC, October 6, 2016.
JIM WATSON
AFP/Getty Images
People lay their clothes out to dry on a tree broken by winds of Hurricane Matthew, in Baracoa, Cuba, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Leaving more than 100 dead in its wake across the Caribbean, Hurricane Matthew steamed toward heavily populated Florida with terrifying winds of 140 mph.
Ramon Espinosa
AP
GIUSEPPE CACACE
AFP/Getty Images