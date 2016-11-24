The Day's Best Photos | 11.24.16

People watch as the Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon makes its way across Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Andres Kudacki
AP
Firefighters from across the country who came to western North Carolina to battle the wildfires that have been burning there for the past few weeks sit down to Thanksgiving dinner at the Bat Cave Volunteer Fire and Rescue building on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The meal was prepared by local volunteers to offer thanks to the firefighters as well as members of the community who have volunteered to help the firefighters during their stay here.
Martha Quillin
mquillin@newsobserver.com
Deakin Redding, left delivers a Thanksgiving meal from the Raleigh Rescue Mission to Mae Smith, right, at the Sir Walter Apartments in Raleigh, N.C. on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Ben McKeown
newsobserver.com
Members of the West Virginia University Marching Band march along Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Andres Kudacki
AP
Country music singer Eric Church performs at halftime during an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
Ron Jenkins
AP
People sit at a window watching as the Elf on a Shelf balloon flies by during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP
U.S. military personnel wait in line for Thanksgiving dinner at a coalition air base in Qayara south of Mosul, Iraq, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Felipe Dana
AP
The Elf on a Shelf balloon moves down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Bryan R. Smith
AP
A performer carries balloons across Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Andres Kudacki
AP
A woman walks by a fountain that is decorated with lights in front of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Michael Probst
AP
A Firefighter works at the site of wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. A raging wildfire ripped through parts of Israel's third-largest city on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and prompting a rare call-up of hundreds of military reservists to join overstretched police and firefighters. Spreading quickly due to dry, windy weather, the fire quickly spread through Haifa's northern neighborhoods. While there were no serious injuries, several dozen people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP
A migrant walks inside an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. About 1,000 migrants occupied the rubbish-strewn sprawling complex in search for protection from cold and rain.
Darko Vojinovic
AP
Paper birds hang on strings outside the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Environmentalists have displayed hundreds of colored origami paper birds outside the Parliament to demand greater government action to protect Spain's Donana National Park, one of Europe's most celebrated conservation wetlands, which they say is in danger of being placed on UNESCO's endangered list due to a grave risk from excessive water extraction.
Paul White
AP
A police officer walks past by a fire after an explosion that killed people and wounded several others in southern city of Adana, Turkey, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The explosion occurred early Thursday in the car park of a government building, officials said. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Adana explosion within Turkey.
Uncredited
AP
A wildfire rages in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The blaze ripped through parts of Israel's third-largest city, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and prompting a rare call-up of hundreds of military reservists to join overstretched police and firefighters. Spreading quickly due to dry, windy weather, the fire quickly spread through Haifa's northern neighborhoods. While there were no serious injuries, several dozen people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP
Participants greet others as they await the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Craig Ruttle
AP
Indian farmers and supporters of Communist Party of India, Marxist (CPM) march towards the Indian parliament during a protest against ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Hundreds of Indian farmers and supporters of CPM protested against the rise in of communal violence, beef ban, anti-farmer policies and the recent demonetisation.
Altaf Qadri
AP
People walk their dogs in a park in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, early Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Michael Probst
AP
South Africa's Kyle Abbott is hit by a delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc during their cricket test match in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Rick Rycroft
AP
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Vernon Philander, left, during their cricket test match in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Rick Rycroft
AP
Wake Forest forward John Collins (20) gains possession of the ball over Coastal Carolina guard Elijah Wilson (22) during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. Wake Forest won the game, 86-74.
Allison Lee Isley
AP
Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Lekue celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Europa League Group F soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Sassuolo, at the San Mames stadium, in Bilbao, northern Spain, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Alvaro Barrientos
AP
Washington Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland (26) breaks up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
Ron Jenkins
AP
Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens (59) and Damien Wilson (57) stop Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley (32) after a short run in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
Ron Jenkins
AP
Florida State's Dwayne Bacon reacts during an NCAA college basketball game against Temple in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Andres Kudacki
AP
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) loses control of the ball after a hit by Detroit Lions defensive end Devin Taylor during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
Rick Osentoski
AP
New York Islanders center Anders Lee, left, scores against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Greene (2), center Nic Dowd, right, and goalie Peter Budaj, below, of Slovakia, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. The Kings won 4-2.
Alex Gallardo
AP
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Kris Dunn, left, attempts to strip the ball from New Orleans Pelicans guard Buddy Hield during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. The Pelicans won 117-96.
Max Becherer
AP
Connecticut guard Jalen Adams celebrates after his dunk against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Rick Bowmer
AP
Phoenix Suns center Alex Len is fouled by Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) while going up for a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. The Suns won 92-87.
Phelan M. Ebenhack
AP