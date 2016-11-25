The Day's Best Photos | 11.25.16

N.C. State fans cheer on the team during the first half of the Wolfpack's game against UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The N.C. State Wolfpack defeated the rival North Carolina Tar Heels, 28-21.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren celebrates as he heads off the field after N.C. State's 28-21 victory over UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb (9) celebrates N.C. State's 28-21 victory over UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State's Jaylen Samuels (1) scores on a four-yard run as North Carolina's Des Lawrence (2) trails during the second half of N.C. State's 28-21 victory over UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. It proved to be the game winning touchdown.
Ethan Hyman
Residents of Moncalieri, near Turin, northern Italy, are evacuated after their houses have been flooded by the swollen Po river, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. November 2016. Bad weather and heavy rain have swept across northern Italy, damaging houses, and streets. In several Piedmont and Liguria town schools were closed as a precaution following flood alerts and some families were evacuated.
Alessandro Di Marco
AP
Lampposts and a tickets kiosk are submerged by the swollen Po river in Turin, Italy, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Bad weather and heavy rain have swept across northern Italy, damaging houses, and streets. In several Piedmont and Liguria town schools were closed as a precaution following flood alerts and some families were evacuated.
Alessandro Di Marco
AP
An effigy of Myanmar's Foreign Minister and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is held high before being burnt during a protest rally by several Islamic groups against the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, after Friday prayers in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 25, 2016. Chanting "Stop killing Rohingya Muslims," they marched in Dhaka amid tight security Friday as the violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state escalated, forcing thousands to leave their homes.
A.M. Ahad
AP
Turkey's Chief of Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar, left, watches as the father of Zafer Er, one of three Turkish army officers killed in Syria on Thursday, embraces his flag draped coffin during a funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Three Turkish soldiers were killed and 10 were wounded in northern Syria on Thursday in what the Turkish military said was a pre-dawn airstrike believed to have been carried out by Syrian government forces.
Burhan Ozbilici
AP
French urban climber, Alain Robert, also known as "French Spiderman", scales the 145 meters (475 ft) of the Agbar tower in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Manu Fernandez
AP
French urban climber, Alain Robert, also known as "French Spiderman", right, scales the 145 meters (475 ft) of the Agbar tower with the La Sagrada Familia Basilica designed by architect Antoni Gaudi in the background, left, in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Manu Fernandez
AP
A horse grazes near the banks of Jhelum river, covered with fallen Chinar tree leaves in Sumbal, a village 35 kilometers (22 miles) northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. India and Pakistan each administer a portion of Kashmir, but both claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety.
Dar Yasin
AP
Police investigate the scene of a crash at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 48, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in North Versailles, Pa. Police say a man who led them on a car chase and caused a fiery crash that killed three people near Pittsburgh had been wanted in a drug case. East McKeesport police Chief Russell Stroschein says the driver headed into North Versailles, ran a red light and hit two cars, killing three people in one of them.
Darrell Sapp
AP
Police investigate the scene of two of the three vehicles involved in a crash at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 48, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in North Versailles, Pa. Police say a man who led them on a car chase and caused a fiery crash that killed three people near Pittsburgh had been wanted in a drug case. East McKeesport police Chief Russell Stroschein says the driver headed into North Versailles, ran a red light and hit two cars, killing three people in one of them.
Darrell Sapp
AP
Alain Juppe, a candidate in Sunday's primary runoff to select a conservative candidate for the French presidential election, gestures during a meeting in Nancy, eastern France, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Francois Fillon, a champion of free-market economics and traditional family values must defeat Juppe a moderate who accuses his rival of pandering to the far right.
Mathieu Cugnot
AP
From left, Vice-Chancellor and German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Sigmar Gabriel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble discuss during a budget debate as part of a meeting of the German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Michael Sohn
AP
Bangladeshi activists of several Islamic groups burn an effigy of Myanmar's Foreign Minister and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest rally against the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, after Friday prayers in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 25, 2016. Chanting "Stop killing Rohingya Muslims," they marched in Dhaka amid tight security Friday as the violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state escalated, forcing thousands to leave their homes.
A.M. Ahad
AP
Boise State safety Chanceller James, right, is called for a face-masking penalty as he tackles Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, at Air Force Academy, Colo.
David Zalubowski
AP
Washington defensive lineman Vita Vea kisses the Apple Cup trophy after Washington beat Washington State, 45-17, in an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Pullman, Wash.
Ted S. Warren
AP
Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with James Neal (18) after Johansen scored a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP
New Mexico Lobos center Obij Aget dunks in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cal State Northridge during the Wooden Legacy tournament Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Fullerton, Calif.
Christine Cotter
AP
TCU quarterback Kenny Hill (7) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson (46) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas. TCU retained possession of the ball.
Eric Gay
AP
Boise State cornerback Tyler Horton, lower left, reaches to trip Air Force running back Jacobi Owens who carries the ball for a short gain in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, at Air Force Academy, Colo.
David Zalubowski
AP
Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller (3) dives into the end zone after breaking a tackle attempt by Houston's Khalil Wiliams, left, for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. Memphis defeated Houston 48-44.
Nikki Boertman
AP
West Virginia' Brandon Watkins (20) dunks against Temple during an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament in New York, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Andres Kudacki
AP
Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) has his face mask held by Memphis defensive end Ernest Suttles (48) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Nikki Boertman
AP
Dutch's driver Max Verstappen steers his Red Bull during the second practice session at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Emirates Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday.
Hassan Ammar
AP
Dutch's driver Max Verstappen steers his Red Bull during the second practice session at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Emirates Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday.
Hassan Ammar
AP
Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg of Germany leaves the pit lane during the first free practice at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Emirates Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday.
Luca Bruno
AP
Fans on the stands hold flags with the names of Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Nico Rosberg of Germany during the first free practice at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Emirates Formula One Grand Prix, the last race of the season, will take place on Sunday and decide which of the two drivers wins the championship.
Luca Bruno
AP
Seton Hall guard Khadeen Carrington (0) is fouled by Florida guard Kasey Hill while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Florida won 81-76.
Phelan M. Ebenhack
AP
Boston Bruins' Austin Czarnik (27) upends Ottawa Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Sean Kilpatrick
AP
Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Mitchell (23) breaks up touchdown pass intended by Indianapolis Colts' Chester Rogers (80) during the first half an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy
AP
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) have a heated exchange on the field after their NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
Roger Steinman
AP
Alvaro Pereira of Paraguay's Cerro Porteno left, and Orlando Berrio of Colombia's Atletico Naciional vie for the ball during a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match in Medellin, Colombia, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Luis Benavides
AP
Rowan guard Nick DePersia (21) shoots over Princeton forward Jackson Forbes (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Princeton, N.J.
Mel Evans
AP