Photo Gallery: The Day's Best | 11.28.16

Women silhouetted by the setting sun in Havana on November 28, 2016.
PEDRO PARDO
AFP/Getty Images
Iraqi soldiers stand guard outside Mosul, Iraq, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. About six weeks into the battle for Mosul, the country's second largest city is still in the grip of Islamic State group forces and the fight seems to be exposing the limitations of Iraq's military. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Hadi Mizban
AP
Iraqi Shiite fighters from the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) paramilitaries fire a rocket during an advance in a desert area near the village of Tall Abtah, southwest of Mosul, on November 28, 2016 during a broad offensive by Iraq forces to retake Mosul from jihadists of the Islamic State group. The Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) paramilitaries have reached the outskirts of the town of Tal Afar, west of Mosul, and are moving eastward. They said they retook more than 12 villages over the past four days. / AFP PHOTO / AHMAD AL-RUBAYEAHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images
AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
AFP/Getty Images
An Iraqi girl who fled with her parents the fighting between the Islamic State militants and the Iraqi forces, lines up next of her mother to receive aid supplies and clothes, in the Samah front line neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Nov. 28, 2016. The offensive to free Mosul of Islamic State militants is now in its second month, and progress has slowed as troops try to avoid mass civilian casualties. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Hussein Malla
AP
Iraqi citizens who fled the fighting between the Islamic State militants and the Iraqi forces, scramble during aid supplies and clothes distribution, in the Samah front line neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Nov. 28, 2016. The offensive to free Mosul of Islamic State militants is now in its second month, and progress has slowed as troops try to avoid mass civilian casualties. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Hussein Malla
AP
Fire fighters work to well an oil fire set by Islamic State militants in Qayara, south of Mosul, Iraq, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Maya Alleruzzo
AP
Students gather near the scene of an attack on the campus at Ohio State University on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Adam Cairns
AP
Law enforcement officials are seen outside of a parking garage on the campus of Ohio State University as they respond to an active attack in Columbus, Ohio, on November 28, 2016. Eight people were injured when an attacker apparently drove into a crowd at Ohio State University on Monday, triggering an hours-long lockdown before authorities declared the campus secure. Law enforcement shot and killed one suspect, according to local television station WBNS, which reported that police led two people out in handcuffs from a garage they had surrounded on the university's main campus in Columbus. / AFP PHOTO / Paul VernonPAUL VERNON/AFP/Getty Images
PAUL VERNON
AFP/Getty Images
A car inside a police line sits on the sidewalk as authorities respond to an attack on campus at Ohio State University, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
AP
Members of law enforcement leave the funeral services for San Antonio detective Benjamin Marconi, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in San Antonio. Marconi was fatally shot during a traffic stop near police headquarters on Nov. 20. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
AP
A helicopter is used to harvest Christmas trees on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Hupp Farms in the Silverton, Ore., area. Christmas trees in Oregon may cost a bit more this year as the supply of holiday firs in the state has dropped. (Danielle Peterson/Statesman-Journal via AP)
Danielle Peterson
AP
Two workers sit on top of the large Engelmann Spruce tree in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. This tree travelled all the way from Idaho to stand in front of the Capitol Building for Christmas. (Josh Loock/McClatchy Washington Bureau/TNS)
Josh Loock
TNS
People wait in line to pay their final respects to the late Fidel Castro, at Revolution Plaza, the site of two days of tributes to the legendary leader, in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. Thousands of Cubans began lining up early carrying portraits of Castro, flowers and Cuban flags for the start of week-long services bidding farewell to the man who ruled the country for nearly half a century. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
AP
Workers hang a giant banner with a picture of Cuba's late leader Fidel Castro as a young revolutionary, from the Cuban National Library building, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Cuba's government has declared nine days of national mourning following Castro's death Friday night at age 90. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)
Desmond Boylan
AP
A man walks his daughter back from school past a wall with a mural of the late Fidel Castro, flanked by a quote from Castro that says in Spanish: "Fight against the impossible and overcome" in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. Cubans on Monday began bidding farewell to Castro, the man who ruled the island for nearly half a century. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Dario Lopez-Mills
AP
Roses and medals serve as a base for a portrait of the late Fidel Castro at Revolution Plaza, the site of two days of tributes to the late leader, in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. Cubans on Monday began bidding farewell to Castro, the man who ruled the island for nearly half a century. Cuba's government has declared nine days of national mourning following Castro's death Friday night at age 90. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
AP
Students sign a book of condolences and a loyalty oath for the late Fidel Castro at a community center in the Ciudad Escolar Libertad neighborhood in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. Cubans on Monday began bidding farewell to Castro, the man who ruled the island for nearly half a century. Cuba's government has declared nine days of national mourning following Castro's death Friday night at age 90. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
AP
People sign the condolence book in the City Hall of Guanabacoa to pay homage to late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, in the Guanabacoa municipality in Havana, on November 28, 2016. Hundreds of thousands of Cubans flocked to Havana's iconic Revolution Square in a tearful and nostalgic tribute to Fidel Castro on Monday, launching a week-long farewell to the divisive Cold War icon. / AFP PHOTO / RONALDO SCHEMIDTRONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
RONALDO SCHEMIDT
AFP/Getty Images
A woman dries her tears as she waits to pay the last respects to Cuban revolutionary icon Fidel Castro, at Jose Marti's Memorial at Revolution Square in Havana, on November 28, 2016. A titan of the 20th century who beat the odds to endure into the 21st, Castro died late Friday after surviving 11 US administrations and hundreds of assassination attempts. No cause of death was given. Castro's ashes will go on a four-day island-wide procession starting Wednesday before being buried in the southeastern city of Santiago de Cuba on December 4. / AFP PHOTO / PEDRO PARDOPEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images
PEDRO PARDO
AFP/Getty Images
FC Porto's Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas, foreground, smiles while his wife Sara Carbonero greets Spain's King Felipe, Queen Letizia, left, and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, center right, before a gala dinner in Guimaraes, Portugal, Monday, Nov. 28 2016. The Spanish royals arrived Monday in Porto for a three-day state visit to Portugal. (Estela Silva/Pool photo via AP)
Estela Silva
AP
TOPSHOT - Belarus' honor guards stand in front of newly acquired Russian-made Mi-8MTV-5 helicopters during a turnover ceremony at a military base outside Minsk on November 28, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / MAXIM MALINOVSKYMAXIM MALINOVSKY/AFP/Getty Images
MAXIM MALINOVSKY
AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - An Israeli Merkava tank drives near the border with Syria in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, on November 28, 2016. Israel's air force targeted gunman linked to the Islamic State group in Syria overnight, the army said, after they fired on an Israeli soldier in the occupied Golan Heights. / AFP PHOTO / JACK GUEZJACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images
JACK GUEZ
AFP/Getty Images
A pedestrian crosses Avenue of Champions, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Ky. Monday was rainy and saw a high of 60 degrees. (Bac Totrong/Daily News via AP)
Bac Totrong
AP
A hunter walks on a farm field near Jerome, Pa., looking for that elusive buck on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, the first day of Pennsylvania buck season. The Pennsylvania Game Commision expects 550,000 hunters to take the woods for deer rifle season. (Todd Berkey/The Tribune-Democrat via AP)
Todd Berkey
AP
Magnus Carlsen of Norway plays against Sergey Karjakin, Russian chess grandmaster, and current World Chess Champion, during round 12 of the World Chess Championship on November 28, 2016 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / KENA BETANCURKENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images
KENA BETANCUR
AFP/Getty Images
People visit a stand decorated with a nutcracker during the Christmas Fair in Erfurt, central Germany, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. The Erfurt Christmas Market is one of the most beautiful Christmas Markets in the whole of Germany. The square is beautifully decorated with a huge, candle-lit Christmas tree and a large, hand-carved wooden creche. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
Jens Meyer
AP
TOPSHOT - A woman walks under trees decorated with Christmas lights at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic on November 28, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Michal CizekMICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty Images
MICHAL CIZEK
AFP/Getty Images
Betty Krushe slowly moves heavy, wet snow from her sidewalk and driveway on North Washington Street as snow continues to fall Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Bismarck, N.D. (Mike McCleary /The Bismarck Tribune via AP)
Mike McCleary
AP
Motorists are stranded on the median of I-94 west of Mandan, N,D., after losing control of their vehicles in the icy road conditions from a snowstorm hitting central and western parts of the state Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)
Mike McCleary
AP
HA GIANG, VIETNAM - NOVEMBER 27: Local people mostly H'mong go shopping for clothes at Dong Van Sunday Market, one of the furthest market up north near the border with China, in the mountainous province of Ha Giang on November 27, 2016 in Ha Giang, Vietnam. Vietnam was expected to be one of the major beneficiaries from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, which would have provided tariff free access for its textile, low-end goods, and agriculture export, but all hope seems dead after U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump declared he was going to withdraw from the pact upon stepping into office. Based on reports, Vietnam's economy is still positioned to perform well as the country's Communist Party carefully managed relations with neighboring China, which has been well placed to step into the region with an alternative trade deal, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership deal, which aims to build roads, ports and highways through much of Asia. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)
Linh Pham
Getty Images