The Day's Best Photos | 11.29.16

A pedestrian with an umbrella walks around a carousel in the courtyard of City Hall in Philadelphia,on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.
David Maialetti
The Philadelphia Inquirer/AP
A gull tries to land on an occupied pole at the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.
Michael Probst
AP
A man works at a construction site of a residential skyscraper in Shanghai on November 29, 2016. Chinese household debt has risen at an "alarming" pace as property values have soared, analysts say, raising the risk that a real estate downturn could send shockwaves through the world's second largest economy
JOHANNES EISELE
AFP/Getty Images
A man looks at two priests wearing their traditional dresses as they take part in the Saint Saturnino procession, the patron of the city, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.
Alvaro Barrientos
AP
Syrian families, fleeing from various eastern districts of Aleppo, queue to get onto governmental buses on November 29, 2016 in the government-held eastern neighborhood of Jabal Badro, before heading to government-controlled western Aleppo, as the Syrian government offensive to recapture rebel-held Aleppo has prompted an exodus of civilians. The Syrian government offensive to recapture rebel-held Aleppo sparked international alarm, with the UN saying nearly 16,000 people had fled the assault and more could follow. The fighting has prompted an exodus of terrified civilians, many fleeing empty-handed into remaining rebel-held territory, or crossing into government-controlled western Aleppo or Kurdish districts.
GEORGE OURFALIAN
AFP/Getty Images
Israeli settlers play in the settlement outpost of Amona, which was established in 1997, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on November 29 2016. The outpost, where some 40 families live, is under an Israeli high court order to be demolished by December 25 because it was built on private Palestinian land.
MENAHEM KAHANA
AFP/Getty Images
Starlings perform a murmuration at sunset near Gretna Green, in the south of Scotland, Tuesday Nov. 29, 2016.
Owen Humphreys
AP
Trevor Cates, walks through the smoldering remains of the fellowship hall of his church, the Banner Missionary Baptist Church as he inspects damage after a wildfire November 29, 2016 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the area and over 100 houses and businesses were damaged or destroyed. Drought conditions and high winds helped the fire spread through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Brian Blanco
Getty Images
People shelter from the rain under an umbrella while crossing a street in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.
Muhammed Muheisen
AP
Iraqis wait in line to receive food aid, distributed by the Iraqi ministry of migrants and refugees, in a central district of Mosul, on November 29, 2016, during an ongoing operation against Islamic State (IS) group jihadists. Iraqi forces are battling IS deep in eastern Mosul, edging towards the Tigris river that divides the city, which is the jihadists' last major stronghold in Iraq. Since the October 17 start of a broad offensive to retake Mosul, Iraqi forces have recaptured several eastern neighborhoods despite fierce resistance.
THOMAS COEX
AFP/Getty Images
Iraqi army soldiers carry their comrade who was wounded during the battle against the Islamic State group, in Haj Ali front line village, southern Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Iraqi forces on Tuesday assaulted villages far south of Mosul in the Nineveh province, attempting to clear rural areas of Islamic State fighters who stayed behind to hinder their advance.
Hussein Malla
AP
Elias Lindholm #16 of the Carolina Hurricanes is checked by Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on November 29, 2016 in New York City.
Bruce Bennett
Getty Images
People walk on a bridge over the river Main with the buildings of the banking district on the other side in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.
Michael Probst
AP
A wild mallard duck in Godewaersvelde, France flies on November 29, 2106.
PHILIPPE HUGUEN
AFP/Getty Images
Holding a statue of Our Lady of Aparecida, Ana Maria is followed by her son Henrique Senges and husband Fernando Jose during a ceremony in memory of her late son, journalist Guilherme Marques who died in a plane crash, near the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. A chartered plane that was carrying the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense to the biggest match of its history, as well as members of the press, crashed into a Colombian hillside and broke into pieces, killing most passengers, Colombian officials said Tuesday.
Leo Correa
AP
Military cadets hold pictures of Fidel Castro during a rally at the Revolution Plaza in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Regional leaders and tens of thousands of Cubans filled Havana's Plaza of the Revolution Tuesday night for a service honoring Fidel Castro on the wide plaza where the Cuban leader delivered fiery speeches to mammoth crowds in the years after he seized power. Fidel Castro passed away Friday Nov. 25. He was 90.
Ricardo Mazalan
AP
Rescue teams work at the site of a chartered airplane that crashed in La Union, a mountainous area outside Medellin, Colombia, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. The plane was carrying the Brazilian first division soccer club Chapecoense team that was on it's way for a Copa Sudamericana final match against Colombia's Atletico Nacional.
Colombia National Police
AP
Smoke surrounds a home as seen from aboard a National Guard helicopter near Gatlinburg, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Thousands of people have fled deadly wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and a resort in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Erik Schelzig
AP
Shoppers, bathed in autumnal sunshine, make their way in Stuttgart, Germany, Tuesday Nov. 29, 2016.
Christoph Schmidt
AP
Oregon's Mount Hood, sporting a fresh coat of new snow, is lit through dispersing clouds by the setting sun as seen in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.
Don Ryan
AP
Protesters gather at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, as part of a nationwide protest for a $15 per hour minimum wage. Fast-food restaurant and airport workers, as well as home and child-care workers rallied in cities including Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and New York on Tuesday morning.
Kiichiro Sato
AP
A seagull flies on the south bank of the River Thames, across the river from the Palace of Westminster, and the Elizabeth Tower which contains the ball known as Big Ben, as the sun sets in London, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.
Alastair Grant
AP
A structure and vehicle are damaged from the wildfires around Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Rain had begun to fall in some areas, but experts predicted it would not be enough to end the relentless drought that has spread across several Southern states and provided fuel for fires now burning for weeks in states including Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina.
Michael Patrick
Knoxville News Sentinel/AP