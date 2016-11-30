The Day's Best Photos | 11.30.16

A four-month-old white lion cub cuddles up to its father Sam inside their enclosure at a zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia on November 30, 2016.
VANO SHLAMOV
AFP/Getty Images
Three young boys sit behind a memorial set up for 34-year-old Frank Nathaniel Clark at McDougald Terrace, a Durham, N.C. public housing community after getting home from school Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Clark was shot by Durham police and killed during a struggle eight days ago. A press conference was held Wednesday by attornys representing the family to address a preliminary report issued by the police department yesterday afternoon. The boys (left to right) are Tomon Parker, Tikeyveon Smith- Davis and and his cousin, Antwan Smith-Davis.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Iraqis mourn during the funeral procession of a fighter from the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) paramilitaries, who was killed in battles against Islamic State (IS) group jihadists to recapture the city of Mosul, during his funeral in the southern city of Basra on November 30, 2016.
HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI
AFP/Getty Images
Displaced Iraqi families, who fled Mosul due to the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and jihadists of the Islamic State (IS) group, wait before heading to camps housing displaced people, on November 30, 2016 in the town of Bartalla, east of Mosul. Tens of thousands of Iraqi troops and allied forces launched an offensive last month to retake Mosul, which was seized by Islamic State (IS) group jihadists more than two years ago. Weeks of fighting have seen the Iraqi forces surround the city and break into its eastern neighborhoods, where there have been heavy street-to-street battles with the jihadists.
THOMAS COEX
AFP/Getty Images
The urn with the ashes of Cuban leader Fidel Castro is driven through the streets of Havana starting a final four-day journey across Cuba, on November 30, 2016. The "caravan of freedom" will leave from Havana, making symbolic stops along the 950-kilometer (590-mile) trek that will end in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba over the weekend.
STR
AFP/Getty Images
Syrian residents fleeing the eastern part of Aleppo walk through a street in Masaken Hanano, a former rebel-held district which was retaken by the regime forces last week, on November 30, 2016. More than 50,000 Syrians have joined a growing exodus of terrified civilians from the besieged rebel-held east of Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said, as the UN Security Council was set for emergency talks on fighting in the city. Regime forces and allied fighters now fully control the city's northeast and pressed their offensive on November 30 on Aleppo's southeastern edges, advancing in the Sheikh Saeed district, according to state news agency
GEORGE OURFALIAN
AFP/Getty Images
Mike Ellsworth weeps as he and family members transport the casket of his brother Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Ellsworth at the conclusion of his funeral service at the Dee Event Center in Ogden, Utah, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Eric Ellsworth, killed when he was accidentally struck by a car while on duty, was a gentle giant and second-generation lawman dedicated to his work, friends and family said at his funeral Wednesday.
Leah Hogsten
The Salt Lake Tribune/AP
Thousands of protesters gather during an anti-government rally demanding the resignation of South Korea's President Park Geun-Hye in central Seoul on November 30, 2016. An impeachment vote against South Korea's scandal-hit president will be postponed by at least a week, lawmakers said on November 30, after Park Geun-Hye announced she was willing to stand down early.
JUNG YEON-JE
AFP/Getty Images
Traffic and sunset is seen in a car mirror on a highway near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.
Michael Probst
AP
People run away from Zimbabwe police officers using a water canon during a demonstration by opposition parties against the introduction of bond notes as a currency in Harare, on November 30, 2016. A token currency issued in Zimbabwe this week to ease critical cash shortages has brought little relief as desperate customers queue for hours to withdraw money while some traders reject the new notes. The central bank on November 28, 2016 issued $10 million in US dollar-equivalent "bond notes", ignoring resistance from citizens and companies who feared a return to the days of hyperinflation.
JEKESAI NJIKIZANA
AFP/Getty Images
Turkish policemen spray tear gas at protestors who tried to demonstrate in Ankara on November 30, 2016, after 12 victims, most of them young schoolgirls, were killed in a fire that ravaged a dormitory. Turkey detained six people suspected of negligence after 12 victims were killed in a fire that ravaged a dormitory. The blaze, which officials said was likely caused by an electrical fault, raced through the building's wooden interior on November 29, 2016 as panicked youngsters tried to jump from windows to safety.
ADEM ALTAN
AFP/Getty Images
A skier makes his way past snowblowers on Coyote run during the opening day at Mountain High in Wrightwood, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes in the cold weather.
Jeff Gritchen
The Orange County Register/AP
A swan approaches "15000 and more", an art work by Netherlands' based Studio Klus, part of the Amsterdam Light Festival, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. The festival opens on Dec. 1, 2016, and ends on Jan. 22, 2017, the artworks are lit from 17:00 until 23:00, and for the Illuminade, a walking route, between 17:00 and 22:00 Central European Time.
Peter Dejong
AP
Syrian pro-government forces sit on a military vehicle driving past residents fleeing the eastern part of Aleppo and gathering in Masaken Hanano, a former rebel-held district which was retaken by the regime forces last week, on November 30, 2016. More than 50,000 Syrians have joined a growing exodus of terrified civilians from the besieged rebel-held east of Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said, as the UN Security Council was set for emergency talks on fighting in the city. Regime forces and allied fighters now fully control the city's northeast and pressed their offensive on November 30 on Aleppo's southeastern edges, advancing in the Sheikh Saeed district, according to state news agency.
GEORGE OURFALIAN
AFP/Getty Images
Early morning exercisers workout in the drizzle in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Wednesday Nov. 30, 2016 on a wet and cloudy day.
J. David Ake
AP
Pope Francis shakes hands with director Martin Scorsese, left, on the occasion of their private audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Francis has met with Scorsese, whose new film, "Silence," about Jesuit missionaries in 17th-century Japan, was screened this week in Rome.
L'Osservatore Romano
Pool via AP
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visits the assembly line of the Rolls Royce XWB engine at the Rolls Royce factory in Derby, central England on November 30, 2016.
PAUL ELLIS
AFP/Getty Images
Syrians, who fled from rebel-held areas in the city of Aleppo, sit around a fire on November 30, 2016, at a shelter in the neighborhood of Jibrin, east of Aleppo.
YOUSSEF KARWASHAN
AFP/Getty Images
Bob Wright looks for personal belongings after a suspected tornado ripped through the town of Rosalie, killing three of his brother's family members, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Rosalie, Ala.
Butch Dill
AP
Sergey Karjakin, left, of Russia, and defending champion Magnus Carlsen, of Norway, concentrate on the board during the tie breaker round of the World Chess Championship, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in New York.
Mary Altaffer
AP
Fog sets in upon the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.
Matt Rourke
AP