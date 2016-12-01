The Day's Best Photos | 12.01.16

Philip Bryan prepares for the opening night of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical in his dressing room at DPAC November 29, 2016 in Durham, N.C.
Jill Knight
jhknight@newsobserver.com
Pedestrians make their way past the portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-Sung (L) and Kim Jong-Il (R) in Pyongyang on December 1, 2016. The United Nations Security Council unanimously imposed its toughest sanctions on North Korea, placing a cap on the hermit state's key coal exports after its defiant nuclear tests.
ED JONES
AFP/Getty Images
The Portland Observatory, left, shares the skyline with the remnants of a rainbow as unsettled weather begins to clear out Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1, 2016, in Portland, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
AP
High school students wait the urn with the ashes of Cuban leader Fidel Castro was driven through Santa Clara on December 1, 2016 during its four-day journey across the island for the burial in Santiago de Cuba. A military jeep is taking the ashes of Fidel Castro on a four-day journey across Cuba, with islanders lining the roads to bid farewell to the late communist icon. Castro died at 90 on November 25, 2016 and will be buried in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba on Sunday.
RONALDO SCHEMIDT
AFP/Getty Images
Afghan girl laborer Shazia, 8, works in a cotton field in Mazar-i-Sharif on December 1, 2016.
FARSHAD USYAN
AFP/Getty Images
An Egyptian man carries bread as he rides his bicycle in downtown Cairo on December 1, 2016.
KHALED DESOUKI
AFP/Getty Images
A boy carries food and water at a refugee camp in Thessaloniki on December 1, 2016. Thousands of refugees and migrants are to be relocated indoors from tent camps in Greece as temperatures fell below zero for the first time, the UN refugee agency said.
SAKIS MITROLIDIS
AFP/Getty Images
Soldiers cry after the urn with the ashes of Cuban leader Fidel Castro was driven through Santa Clara on December 1, 2016 during its four-day journey across the island for the burial in Santiago de Cuba. A military jeep is taking the ashes of Fidel Castro on a four-day journey across Cuba, with islanders lining the roads to bid farewell to the late communist icon. Castro died at 90 on November 25, 2016 and will be buried in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba on Sunday.
RONALDO SCHEMIDT
AFP/Getty Images
A woman and a toddler ride a tricycle taxi on a street in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. China's decision to change its one child policy and allow all married couples to have two children is expected to contribute to the country's long term economic growth and provide future relief for its greying population.
Andy Wong
AP
A group of children on roller-blades skate past the Grand People's Study House on Kim Il-Sung square on December 1, 2016 in Pyongyang.
ED JONES
AFP/Getty Images
Children walk through a fog enveloped field early in the morning in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi, the national capital region and much of northern India, disrupting road, rail and air traffic.
Manish Swarup
AP
Indonesian police arrest a demonstrator during a protest by mostly university students from Free Papua Organization and the Papua Student Alliance in Jakarta on December 1, 2016. Police detained at least four protesters on December 1 in Jakarta who were rallying against Indonesian rule over the eastern region of Papua.
BAY ISMOYO
AFP/Getty Images
United Malays National Organization (UMNO) party delegates pray during the opening ceremony of Malaysia's ruling party UMNO General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. UMNO is the largest political party in Malaysia and has played a dominant role in Malaysian politics since independence in 1957.
Lim Huey Teng
AP
A child stands before a propaganda mosaic in Pyongyang on December 1, 2016. The United Nations Security Council unanimously imposed its toughest sanctions on North Korea, placing a cap on the hermit state's key coal exports after its defiant nuclear tests.
ED JONES
AFP/Getty Images
Passenger are seen through the windows of a bus during heavy rain in the Turkish Cypriot breakaway northern part of the divided capital Nicosia in Cyprus, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Petros Karadjias
AP
Internally displaced Iraqis, who fled the ongoing fighting between Islamic State (IS) group jihadists and government forces around Mosul, play volleyball at the al-Khazir camp for displaced people, located between Arbil and Mosul, on December 1, 2016. Tens of thousands of Iraqi troops and allied forces launched an offensive last month to retake Mosul, which was seized by IS more than two years ago. Weeks of fighting have seen the Iraqi forces surround the city and break into its eastern neighborhoods, where there have been heavy street-to-street battles with the jihadists.
THOMAS COEX
AFP/Getty Images
Fairview Baptist Pastor Carlos Mauricio surveys damage Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, to the basketball gym where a tornado struck just hours after a game on Wednesday morning, at Fairview Christian Academy in Athens, Tenn.
Tim Barber
Chattanooga Times Free Press/AP
An Indian laborer sleeps on a cart used to ferry goods at the old quarters of New Delhi, India, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. A lot of regular activities involving payment in cash is seeing at least a temporary slowdown after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Nov. 8 televised address, announced demonetization of India's 500 and 1,000-rupee notes, which made up 86 percent of the country's currency. People have been forced to stand in long queues to change banned notes and also to take out new currency from their accounts after severe limitations were imposed on withdrawal from banks and ATMs.
Tsering Topgyal
AP
A visitor strolls through the red autumn leaves at the Hamarikyu Garden in Tokyo, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Shuji Kajiyama
AP
People go for work early in the morning through a thick fog in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi, the national capital region and much of northern India disrupting road, rail and air traffic.
Manish Swarup
AP
Visitors walk through the annual year end illumination "Canyon d'Azur" in Tokyo's Shiodome district, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Shuji Kajiyama
AP
A double rainbow spreads across the sky over the Egyptian capital Cairo on December 1, 2016.
KHALED DESOUKI
AFP/Getty Images
A law enforcement officer salutes as viewed through the windshield of a Tacoma Fire Department ambulance as the body of a Tacoma Police officer who was shot and killed while answering a domestic violence call Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, is placed in the vehicle for a procession away from Tacoma General Hospital, in Tacoma, Wash. Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said the officer was pronounced dead at the hospital Wednesday evening. "We've suffered a great loss and I think the community has suffered a great loss. I don't know how to put that into words," Cool said.
Ted S. Warren
AP
A man kisses his partner as they take a selfie near light installation decorated for the Christmas season outside an office building in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Although Christmas is not traditionally celebrated in China, some office buildings and shopping malls welcome the festival with colorful decorations.
Andy Wong
AP
Christmas decoration illuminates a balcony of an apartment house in the Frankfurter Berg district in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Frankfurter Berg is one of Frankfurt's deprived areas with many migrants and people being on welfare.
Michael Probst
AP
Young people stand in front of a fountain that is decorated with Christmas lights in downtown Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Michael Probst
AP
A couple walks at sunset past the National Garden in central Athens, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2016. The 15.5-hectare (38-acre) former royal park was completed in 1840 and is open to the public from sunrise to sunset.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP
Indian laborers sit inside a storage facility for iron bars at the old quarters of New Delhi, India, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. A lot of regular activities and business involving payment in cash is seeing at least a temporary slowdown after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Nov. 8 televised address, announced demonetization of India's 500 and 1,000-rupee notes, which made up 86 percent of the country's currency. People have been forced to stand in long queues to change banned notes and also to take out new currency from their accounts after severe limitations were imposed on withdrawal from banks and ATMs.
Tsering Topgyal
AP