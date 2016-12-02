The Day's Best Photos | 12.02.16

A tow boat travels along the Ohio River just before sunrise near Paducah, Ky., Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Ryan Hermens
AP
In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 photo, Clemente Rodriguez uses a machete to build a fence for his field in La Yaya, Camaguey province in eastern Cuba. Cuba's eastern countryside is a region where farmers plow with oxen and people travel by horse-cart. But there are also neighborhood health clinics, small-town libraries and specialized high schools with dance and arts instructors.
Rodrigo Abd
AP
Chapeco Mayor Luciano Buligon stands with his hand over his heart as air force members and police accompany the caskets containing the remains of Brazilian victims who died in a chartered flight, to a waiting cargo plane at the military airbase in Rio Negro, Colombia, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The bodies are being repatriated to Chapeco, the hometown of the Brazilian soccer team whose members were on the doomed LaMia flight along with a group of journalists, headed to the Copa Sudamericana finals.
Fernando Vergara
AP
Relatives of Paraguayan Gustavo Encina who died in Mondays plane crash in Colombia react as they attend the transport of the coffin covered by a Paraguay's flag, upon it's arrival at Silvio Pettirossi airport, in Luque, Paraguay, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Encina, the only Paraguayan victim was part of the plane crew.
Jorge Saenz
AP
Thousands of Muslims gather during a protest against Jakarta's minority Christian Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama who is being prosecuted for blasphemy, at the National Monument in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Tens of thousands of conservative Muslims rallied in the Indonesian capital on Friday in the second major protest in a month against its minority Christian governor.
Achmad Ibrahim
AP
A lion yawns in the zoo in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Michael Probst
AP
A group of civilians pass close to the body of an Islamic State militant, while fleeing from Mosul due to ISIS heavy shelling in several areas under control of the Iraqi Army, Mosul, Iraq, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Most of the fighting in Mosul has been taking place in the city's eastern sector, where Iraq's special forces are making slow progress because of fears over the safety of civilians still inside the city and spirited IS resistance.
Manu Brabo
AP
Gambians celebrate the victory of Opposition coalition candidate Adama Barrow in the streets of Serrekunda, Gambia, Friday Dec. 2, 2016. Gambia's opposition candidate has defeated longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh in the West African country's presidential vote, an upset victory that could lead to the first transfer of power in more than two decades, the head of the election commission announced Friday.
Jerome Delay
AP
A roadside vendor prepares tea, as Indians stand in a queue outside an ATM to withdraw money in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Nov. 8 televised address, announced demonetization of India's 500 and 1,000-rupee notes, which made up 86 percent of the country's currency. People have been forced to stand in long queues to change banned notes and also to take out new currency from their accounts after severe limitations were imposed on withdrawal from banks and ATMs.
Mahesh Kumar A.
AP
A Bosnian man walks down a street in downtown Sarajevo, Bosnia on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Amel Emric
AP
A fisherman paddles his boat on a lake during the sunset in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Friday, Dec, 2, 2016.
Aung Shine Oo
AP
Right-leaning leader and candidate for next spring presidential elections Marine le Pen pats a horse as she visits the annual Horse Fair in Villepinte, outside Paris, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. France's President Francois Hollande announced in a surprise televised address Thursday that he would not seek a second term in next year's presidential election.
Michel Euler
AP
A Thai Buddhist monk walks past portraits of Thailand's newly appointed King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Thailand's new king has carried out his first official duty, attending a solemn religious ceremony to honor his father and predecessor, who died seven weeks ago.
Sakchai Lalit
AP
A Muslim man weeps as he prays during a rally against Jakarta's minority Christian Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama who is being prosecuted for blasphemy, at the National Monument in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Several hundred thousands of conservative Muslims rallied in the Indonesian capital on Friday in the second major protest in a month against the minority Christian governor.
Dita Alangkara
AP
Muslim men shout "God is great" during a rally against Jakarta's minority Christian Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama who is being prosecuted for blasphemy, at the National Monument in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Several hundred thousands of conservative Muslims rallied in the Indonesian capital on Friday in the second major protest in a month against the minority Christian governor.
Dita Alangkara
AP
A woman expresses her faith as some thousands of Christians sing and dance during The Experience gospel concert at Tafawa Balewa square in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. This is one of Nigeria's largest gospel concerts.
Sunday Alamba
AP
In this Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, photo, a person walks through a snow storm at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D. Those in the camp have shrugged off the heavy snow, icy winds and frigid temperatures. But if they defy next week's government deadline to abandon the camp, demonstrators know the real deep freeze lies ahead.
David Goldman
AP
In this Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 photo, a person prays along the Cannonball River during a Native American water ceremony at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D. So far, those fighting the Dakota Access pipeline have shrugged off the heavy snow, icy winds and frigid temperatures that have swirled around their large encampment on the North Dakota grasslands.
David Goldman
AP
In this Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 photo, corn covered in snow hangs outside a tent at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D. North Dakota has often conjured images of a wind-swept, treeless wasteland. The perception was so great that it led to a short-lived proposal to change the state's name by dropping "North" and leaving just "Dakota," to dispel the image of inhospitable winter weather.
David Goldman
AP
In this Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 photo, Grandma Redfeather of the Sioux Native American tribe walks in the snow to get water at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D. "It's for my people to live and so that the next seven generations can live also," said Redfeather of why she came to the camp. "I think about my grandchildren and what it will be like for them."
David Goldman
AP
In this Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 photo, Cat Bigney, part of the Oglala Native American tribe, waits on the shore of the Cannonball river for travelers to arrive by canoe at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D. So far, those at the camp have shrugged off the heavy snow, icy winds and frigid temperatures. But if they defy next week's government deadline to abandon the camp, demonstrators know the real deep freeze lies ahead. Life-threatening wind chills and towering snow drifts could mean the greatest challenge is simple survival.
David Goldman
AP
In this Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 photo, Virginia Redstar of Colville, Wash., and a member of the Colville Native American tribe, celebrates upon reaching shore by canoe at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D. Redstar traveled from Montana with fellow tribal members on canoe for 10 days down the Missouri river to reach the camp.
David Goldman
AP
Tiger Woods reacts after saving par on the 16th hole during the second round at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Nassau, Bahamas.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller, of Austria, compete in the doubles luge World Cup race on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Mike Groll
AP
Los Angeles Kings center Nick Shore (21) celebrates a goal by teammate Jordan Nolan as Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) looks inside the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kings won, 4-3.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
Dallas Cowboys free safety Byron Jones (31) celebrates in front of Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, right, after breaking up a pass in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Minneapolis. The Cowboys won 17-15.
Jim Mone
AP
Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner, front right, celebrates scoring the go-ahead goal with defenseman Ryan Murray, back right, and right wing Cam Atkinson as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie, left, looks away in the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Denver. Columbus won 3-2.
David Zalubowski
AP
Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) loses the ball to Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP
Buffalo Sabres Marcus Foligno (82) and Jack Eichel (15) celebrate a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Jeffrey T. Barnes
AP
Corinne Suter, of Switzerland, skis during the women's World Cup downhill ski race at Lake Louise, Alberta, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Jonathan Hayward
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Calhoun City coach Perry Liles is given a water bath by players fter the team defeated Bay Springs 22-8 in the MHSAA Class 2A championship football game at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
James Pugh
The Chronicle
In this picture taken with a long time exposure World Cup leader Severin Freund of Germany competes during the qualification at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Klingenthal, eastern Germany, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Jens Meyer
AP