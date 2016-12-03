The Day's Best Photos | 12.03.16

Toy Soldiers from the Carolina Balletís production of The Nutcracker line up before their performance on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Memorial Hall in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's head coach Mark Gottfried reacts in the second half during N.C. State's 77-73 victory over Boston University at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Firefighters assess the scene where a fire tore through a warehouse party early Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 in Oakland. The blaze began at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday during a party at a warehouse in the San Francisco Bay Area city. Several people are unaccounted for.
Josh Edelson
AP
From left, Kaleb Grady, Donna Grady, and Jordan Jumping Eagle, all Dakota Native Americans from Rapid City, S.D., keep a fire going outside their tent at Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
David Goldman
AP
A unidentified man covers his face outside of a warehouse that was destroyed by a fire Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Oakland fire chief Teresa Deloche-Reed said many people were unaccounted for as of Saturday morning and authorities were working to verify who was in the cluttered warehouse when the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
The caravan carrying the ashes of Cuba's leader Fidel Castro drive by the Cuartel Moncada in Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. After a four-day journey across the country through small towns and cities where his rebel army fought its way to power nearly 60 years ago, his remains will be interred in Santiago on Sunday.
Natacha Pisarenko
AP
Chapecoense soccer fans attend a memorial service for team members who died in a plane crash, held at the Conda Arena stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, Saturday Dec. 4, 2016. The accident Monday in the Colombian Andes claimed most of the team's players and staff as it headed to the finals of one of Latin America's most important club tournaments.
Renata Brito
AP
A group of veterans attend a briefing at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (
David Goldman
AP
Syrian children who were displaced with their family from eastern Aleppo play in the village of Jibreen south of Aleppo, Syria, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Aid agencies say that more than 30,000 people have fled rebel-held eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo that have been under tight siege since July. Over the past two weeks, government forces launched an offensive in which they regained control of nearly half areas that had been held by insurgents in their deepest push since the city became contested in July 2012.
Hassan Ammar
AP
History enthusiasts dressed in regimental costumes prepare for a re-enactment of Napoleon's famous battle of Austerlitz, celebrating its 211th anniversary near Slavkov u Brna, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Petr David Josek
AP
History enthusiasts dressed in regimental costumes take part in a re-enactment of Napoleon's famous battle of Austerlitz, celebrating its 211th anniversary near Slavkov u Brna, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Petr David Josek
AP
An Indian villager prays by the carcass of a wild Asiatic male elephant at Amgaon, near Gauhati, the capital of the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. According to forest officer R.K. Das, the elephant died after it was electrocuted by a high tension electric wire when it was searching for food on the border of Amchang wildlife sanctuary on Friday night.
Anupam Nath
AP
A flower petal is placed on the eye of a wild Asiatic male elephant at Amgaon, near Gauhati, the capital of the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. According to forest officer R.K. Das, the elephant died after it was electrocuted by a high tension electric wire when it was searching for food on the border of Amchang wildlife sanctuary on Friday night.
Anupam Nath
AP
A person from the group of California State University students and staff lays a rose in the school's peace garden to commemorate alumni killed in the Dec. 2, 2015, attack, during a ceremony in San Bernardino, Calif., Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Five alumni were among the 14 killed in the in the shooting attack.
James Quigg
AP
Protesters hold cutouts of South Korean President Park Geun-hye as they march toward the presidential house during a rally calling for Park to step down in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Rallying for the sixth straight weekend in what has become perhaps South Korea's biggest protests ever, demonstrators in Seoul on Saturday got the closest yet to the president they desperately want removed.
Ahn Young-joon
AP
Runners in Santa attire prepare to participate in the Las Vegas Great Santa Run, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
People chant slogans after the convoy carrying the ashes of Cuba's leader Fidel Castro drove by the Cuartel Moncada in Santiago, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. After a four-day journey across the country through small towns and cities where his rebel army fought its way to power nearly 60 years ago, his remains will be interred in Santiago on Sunday.
Natacha Pisarenko
AP
Navy quarterback Zach Abey (9) lunges for a touchdown against Temple defensive back Sean Chandler, right, during the second half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Annapolis, Md. Temple won 34-10. Also seen are Navy fullback Shawn White (31) and running back Calvin Cass Jr. (20).
Nick Wass
AP
Temple running back Ryquell Armstead (25) runs for a touchdown past Navy safety Sean Williams (6) during the second half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Annapolis, Md. Temple won 34-10.
Nick Wass
AP
New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in New York. The Rangers won 4-2.
Julie Jacobson
AP
Kansas State wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) escapes from TCU safety Niko Small (2) and takes a touchdown pass in to the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas State won 30-6.
Ron Jenkins
AP
Australia's Sekope Kepu gets free of England's Owen Farrell's tackle to run on and score a try during the rugby union international between England and Australia at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Alastair Grant
AP
England's Tom Wood, second from top, tackles Australia's Michael Hooper during the rugby union international between England and Australia at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Alastair Grant
AP
Villanova forward Kris Jenkins (2) is fouled by Saint Joseph's forward Markell Lodge (23) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 88-57.
Laurence Kesterson
AP
Kyle Tress, of the United States, competes in a world cup men's skeleton race in Whistler, British Columbia, Saturday Dec. 3, 2016.
DARRYL DYCK
AP
Kemper County wide receiver Jarius Clayton (10) runs towards the end zone for the game winning touchdown against Charleston in the fourth quarter of the MHSAA Class 3A championship football game at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Kemper County won 12-8
James Pugh
AP
Kemper County wide receiver Jarius Clayton (10) runs towards the end zone for the game winning touchdown against Charleston in the fourth quarter of the MHSAA Class 3A championship football game at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Kemper County won 12-8.
James Pugh
AP
Rutgers guard Kate Hill (4) makes a pass from the floor as Bucknell forward Kaitlyn Slagus (50) and guard Rachel Dumiak (13) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Piscataway, N.J.
Mel Evans
AP
Chicago Blackhawks' Duncan Keith (2), Scott Darling (33), Artem Anisimov (15) and Brent Seabrook (7) battle for the puck with Philadelphia Flyers' Dale Weise (22), Matt Read (24) and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (78) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum
AP
Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice, left, and Khalil Iverson (21) battle for a loose ball with Oklahoma's Christian James (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Madison, Wis.
Andy Manis
AP
Kansas State fullback Winston Dimel (38) fumbles after being hit by TCU safety Niko Small (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU recovered on the play.
Ron Jenkins
AP
Villanova forward Kris Jenkins is fouled by Saint Joseph's forward Charlie Brown, rear, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Villanova, Pa.
Laurence Kesterson
AP
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Manu Fernandez
AP
Italy's Christof Innerhofer takes a jump as he speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Val D'Isere, France, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Alessandro Trovati
AP
Kamiakin's Moziaah Vergara (62) gets a kiss from his mother, Pamela Vergara, after Kamiakin beat O'Dea, 14-7, in overtime in the Washington Class 3A high school football championship, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Tacoma, Wash.
Ted S. Warren
AP
Western Michigan cornerback Darius Phillips (4) stiff-arms Michael Farkas (89) during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Detroit.
Carlos Osorio
AP
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough (9) runs over Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner (23) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP
Arizona guard Kadeem Allen, left, shoots as Gonzaga forward Zach Collins defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP
Providence's Rodney Bullock (5) celebrates a slam dunk against Rhode Island during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Providence, R.I. Providence defeated Rhode Island, 63-60.
Stew Milne
AP
Stanford's Reid Travis (22) puts up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 89-74.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Rhode Island's Jared Terrell (32) makes a basket over the defense of Providence's Jalen Lindsey (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Providence, R.I.
Stew Milne
AP
Western Kentucky wide receiver Nicholas Norris kisses the Conference USA championship trophy as they celebrate in the locker room after defeating Louisiana Tech 58-44 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 at L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky.
Michael Noble Jr.
AP
Kansas' Landen Lucas (33) puts up a shot under pressure from Stanford's Reid Travis (22) and Josh Sharma (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Lawrence, Kan.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Rutgers guard Shrita Parker, left, tries to control the ball as Bucknell guard Megan McGurk tries to make a steal during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 57-53.
Mel Evans
AP
Kansas State wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) attempts to make a catch as TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney (12) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. The pass was ruled incomplete and Kansas State won 30-6.
Ron Jenkins
AP
Xavier forward Tyrique Jones (0) has his shot blocked by Baylor forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., right, of Australia, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Waco, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP