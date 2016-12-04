The Day's Best Photos | 12.04.16

Noriaki Kasai from Japan jumps in front of the rising moon during the single competition at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Klingenthal, eastern Germany, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
Jens Meyer
AP
People on trucks head towards the convoy carrying the ashes of Cuban leader Fidel Castro, in Jatibonico, on December 1, 2016 during its four-day journey across the island for the burial in Santiago de Cuba. A military jeep is taking the ashes of Fidel Castro on a four-day journey across Cuba, with islanders lining the roads to bid farewell to the late communist icon. Castro died at 90 on November 25, 2016 and will be buried in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba on Sunday. / AFP PHOTO / RONALDO SCHEMIDTRONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
RONALDO SCHEMIDT
AFP/Getty Images
Cubans wait for the passage of the convoy carrying the remains of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in Camaguey, on December 1, 2016. A military jeep is taking the ashes of Fidel Castro on a four-day journey across Cuba, with islanders lining the roads to bid farewell to the late communist icon. Castro died at 90 on November 25, 2016 and will be buried in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba on Sunday. / AFP PHOTO / RODRIGO ARANGUARODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP/Getty Images
RODRIGO ARANGUA
AFP/Getty Images
Roberto D'Machi, relative of Nilson Junior Folle one of the players of the Brazilian team Chapecoense Real killed in the accident, looks at the coffin at the Mortoury San Vicente in Medellin, on November 30, 2016. Forensic authorities say they have managed to identify all victims of Mondays crash and hope to finish their work on Thursday. Of those identified, 52 are Brazilian and 5 Bolivians as well as a single Venezuelan and Paraguayan victim each / AFP PHOTO / LUIS ACOSTALUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images
LUIS ACOSTA
AFP/Getty Images
A woman holds an image of Thailand's new King Maha Vajiralongkorn outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok on December 2, 2016. Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn became the king of Thailand late on December 1, opening a new chapter for the powerful monarchy in a country still mourning the death of his father. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHALILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images
LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA
AFP/Getty Images
A Syrian child, who fled with his family from rebel-held areas in the city of Aleppo, reacts as he holds a sandwich on December 1, 2016, at a shelter in the neighbourhood of Jibrin, east of Aleppo. / AFP PHOTO / Youssef KarwashanYOUSSEF KARWASHAN/AFP/Getty Images
YOUSSEF KARWASHAN
AFP/Getty Images
Cubans cry while waiting for the arrival of the convoy carrying the remains of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in Cienfuegos, 240 km southeast from Havana, on December 1, 2016. A military jeep is taking the ashes of Fidel Castro on a four-day journey across Cuba, with islanders lining the roads to bid farewell to the late communist icon. Castro died at 90 on November 25, 2016 and will be buried in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba on Sunday. / AFP PHOTO / RODRIGO ARANGUARODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP/Getty Images
RODRIGO ARANGUA
AFP/Getty Images
A Syrian woman, who fled from rebel-held areas in the city of Aleppo, keeps warm on December 1, 2016, at a shelter in the neighbourhood of Jibrin, east of Aleppo. / AFP PHOTO / Youssef KarwashanYOUSSEF KARWASHAN/AFP/Getty Images
YOUSSEF KARWASHAN
AFP/Getty Images
Germany's team with (L-R) Katharina Guellich, Christine Posch, Ramona Strassner and Ramona Ressel perform in the Act 4 Open competition during the UCI Indoor Cycling World Championships in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany, on December 2, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / THOMAS KIENZLE / The erroneous mention appearing in the metadata of this photo by THOMAS KIENZLE has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Germany's team] instead of [Austria's team]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention from all your online services and delete it from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP/Getty Images
THOMAS KIENZLE
AFP/Getty Images
Iraqi army soldiers attempt to move their truck stuck in the mud near the village of Al-Boutha al-Sharqiyah, west of Mosul, on December 2, 2016, during a broad offencive by Iraq forces to retake the main hub city from Islamic State group jihadists. / AFP PHOTO / AHMAD AL-RUBAYEAHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images
AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
AFP/Getty Images
A picture taken on December 2, 2016 shows Baghdad's al-Shahid (martyr) Monument, which commemorates Iraqi soldiers killed in the Iran-Iraq war. / AFP PHOTO / SABAH ARARSABAH ARAR/AFP/Getty Images
SABAH ARAR
AFP/Getty Images
A Marine Commando (MARCOS) of the Indian Navy takes part in a simulated hostage rescue operation at The Gateway of India during a rehearsal for forthcoming Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai on December 2, 2016. The Indian Navy will celebrate Navy Day on December 4 as a tribute to the maritime operations of the Indian Navy during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEEINDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP/Getty Images
INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
AFP/Getty Images
People hold placards and wave Syrian national flag as they chant slogans on December 2, 2016 in Istanbul during a demonstration to protest against the Syrian official regime and Russia's military operations in Aleppo. Elite Syrian troops moved into east Aleppo on December 1st, 2016 ahead of a push into the most densely populated areas, as regime ally Russia called for corridors to bring in aid and evacuate wounded. Despite global criticism including the UN warning Aleppo risked becoming a "giant graveyard", government forces have pressed an assault to retake control of the divided city. / AFP PHOTO / OZAN KOSEOZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images
OZAN KOSE
AFP/Getty Images
Shiite fighters from the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) paramilitaries drive through a desert area near the village of Al-Boutha al-Sharqiyah, west of Mosul, on December 2, 2016, during a broad offencive by Iraq forces to retake the main hub city from Islamic State group jihadists. / AFP PHOTO / AHMAD AL-RUBAYEAHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images
AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
AFP/Getty Images
Runners dressed as Santa Claus take part in the 3rd edition of the "Athens Santa Claus Run" in central Athens, on December 4, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Angelos TZORTZINISANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP/Getty Images
ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
AFP/Getty Images
Residents look at an eight-metre-tall wicker puppet from the French cultural group LHomme Debout as it walks past colonial buildings during the Mingalabar Festival in central Yangon on December 3, 2016. The three-day-long festival, which is being held to celebrate 55 years of French-Myanmar relations, gathers local and international artists from street art, music, circus and dance to bring festivities to Yangon's public areas. / AFP PHOTO / Romeo GACADROMEO GACAD/AFP/Getty Images
ROMEO GACAD
AFP/Getty Images
Protesters gather for a rally against South Korea's President Park Geun-hye in Seoul on December 3, 2016. Hundreds of thousands of protestors marched in Seoul for the sixth-straight week on December 3 to demand the ouster and arrest of scandal-hit Park ahead of an impeachment vote in parliament. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chung Sung-JunCHUNG SUNG-JUN/AFP/Getty Images
CHUNG SUNG-JUN
AFP/Getty Images
This picture shows the Eiffel Tower in a haze of pollution on December 3, 2016 in Paris. The prefecture of police plans to impose the alternate traffic circulation on December 5, 2016 in Paris in case of persistent pollution, a measure demanded "as soon as possible" by the mayor of the capital Anne Hidalgo. / AFP PHOTO / LIONEL BONAVENTURELIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images
LIONEL BONAVENTURE
AFP/Getty Images
A military guard of honor receives the coffins of the members of the Chapecoense Real football club team killed in a plane crash in Colombia, upon their arrival at the airport of Chapeco, in Santa Catarina, southern Brazil, on December 3, 2016. The first of two Brazilian air force planes carrying the remains of a football team killed in a plane crash arrived Saturday in the city of Chapeco in southern Brazil. / AFP PHOTO / Nelson AlmeidaNELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images
NELSON ALMEIDA
AFP/Getty Images
Syrian pro-government forces advance in the Myessar district in east Aleppo in an ongoing operation to recapture all of the battered second city, on December 4, 2016. Fierce fighting shook east Aleppo as Syrian government forces pressed an assault that has seen them retake control of more than half of the former rebel stronghold. / AFP PHOTO / George OURFALIANGEORGE OURFALIAN/AFP/Getty Images
GEORGE OURFALIAN
AFP/Getty Images
People take part in the 7th Edition of the Nautic SUP Paris Crossing stand up paddle competition on the river Seine, in Paris, on December 4, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / LIONEL BONAVENTURELIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images
LIONEL BONAVENTURE
AFP/Getty Images
Germany's Stefan Luitz crashes into a gate as he competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Alessandro Trovati
AP
A woman cries after watching the ashes of Fidel Castro leave the Antonio Maceo plaza heading to the Santa Ifigenia cemetery for a private funeral ceremony in Santiago, Cuba, , Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
AP
The ashes of Fidel Castro leave the Antonio Maceo plaza for its burial in a private funeral ceremony at the Santa Ifigenia cemetery in Santiago, Cuba Sunday Dec. 4, 2016.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
AP
Indian navy personnel display their skills during Naval Day celebrations at the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Rafiq Maqbool
AP
An Iraqi man distributes potatoes to civilians in the Samah district of Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Manu Brabo)
Manu Brabo
AP
Tiger Woods drops his club after missing a putt on the third hole during the final round at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Nassau, Bahamas. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
AP
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP
Green Bay Packers' Jordy Nelson reacts after catching a pass for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
AP
Army veteran Nick Biernacki, of Indiana, prays at the Cannonball River at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. Tribal elders have asked the military veterans joining the large Dakota Access pipeline protest encampment not to have confrontations with law enforcement officials, an organizer with Veterans Stand for Standing Rock said Sunday, adding the group is there to help out those who've dug in against the four-state, $3.8 billion project. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Nana Akufo-Addo, presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party, waves to his supporters during a presidential election rally in Accra, Ghana, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. The Ghana election will take place on Dec. 7. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Sunday Alamba
AP
Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw dives for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
AP