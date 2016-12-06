The Day's Best Photos | 12.06.16

Australia's paceman Pat Cummins fields at the boundary line as the sun sets during the second game of the One Day International Cricket series between Australia and New Zealand in Canberra on December 6, 2016.
Governor-elect Roy Cooper thanks supporters during a victory rally Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2016 at the McKimmon Center in Raleigh. Cooper, a Democrat and the state's attorney general, had a lead of 10,293 votes over Gov. Pat McCrory in nearly final election tallies on the State Board of Elections website Monday evening.
President-elect Donald Trump holds a "Thank You" rally at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, N.C. on Dec. 6, 2016.
Gov. Pat McCrory arrives as President-elect Donald Trump holds a "Thank You" rally at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, N.C. on Dec. 6, 2016.
A school pupil kicks a ball during a sports lesson at a school in Mogadishu on December 6, 2016.
Suspected Islamic State (IS) and Taliban militants are brought before media during a press conference in Jalalabad on December 6, 2016. Afghan National Directorate Security (NDS) forces arrested three suspected Islamic State (IS) fighters and eight Taliban insurgents during an operation in different part of Jalalabad city, officials said.
Activists from the Lebanese NGO Abaad (Dimensions), a resource centre for gender equality, dressed as brides and wearing injury patches hold a protest in downtown Beirut on December 6, 2016, against article 522 in the Lebanese penal code. The article shields rapists from prosecution on the condition that they marry their victim, a phenomenon that is still practiced in the country, especially among conservative families whose chief aim is to preserve the family's so-called "honour."
Supporters cheer one of the early speakers before President-elect Donald Trump holds a "Thank You" rally at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, N.C. on Dec. 6, 2016.
Supporters cheer during a victory rally for Governor-elect Roy Cooper Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2016 at the McKimmon Center in Raleigh.
A man is silhouetted while walking through a corridor to the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday Dec. 6, 2016.
Supporters of India's Tamil Nadu state's former Chief Minister, Jayaram Jayalalithaa, struggle to make their way to see her body kept outside an auditorium for public viewing, in Chennai, India, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. Jayalalithaa, the hugely popular south Indian actress who later turned to politics and became the highest elected official in the state of Tamil Nadu, died Monday. She was 68.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach is seen in silhouette upon his arrival to an executive meeting on December 6, 2016 in Lausanne. The doping will still be at the center of the debates of the IOC Executive Board this week in Lausanne before Friday's release of the final version of the McLaren report on Russia.
A Sri Lankan man takes a selfie on the beach in the capital Colombo on December 6, 2016.
Supporters of India's popular politician and former film actress Jayaram Jayalalithaa react as they watch the casket carrying her body pass in a funeral procession in Chennai, India, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. Jayalalithaa, chief minister of Tamil Nadu state, died overnight following a heart attack a day earlier.
A woman walks past beside a Santa Claus figure outside of a bar on an autumn day, in Pamplona northern Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016.
People watch a statue of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a central square in Tel Aviv, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. Israeli artist Itay Zalait said he placed the 4.5 meter (15 foot) statue early Tuesday. Zalait says his goal is to test freedom of expression with a reference to the biblical golden calf, and a dig at some Israelis' idolatry of longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu. City Hall said it was placed without a permit and has ordered it removed.
People walk along the Neva River at sunset in St.Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. The temperature in St.Petersburg is -9C ( 15.8 F).
Indian supporters of Indian politician and actress Jayalalithaa Jayaraman, light candles as they pay tribute after her death, in Allahabad on December 6, 2016. Grief-stricken fans on December 6 mourned the death of one of India's most popular politicians, Jayalalithaa Jayaram, as fears of unrest loomed in her state where she enjoyed almost God-like status.
A woman passes by graffiti depicting the Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and US President Elect Donald Trump in a suburb of Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. The Cyrillic letters on graffiti read "Kosovo is Serbia", as Serbia doesn't recognize Kosovo's independence.
A man stands beside a wall illuminated by a spot of sunlight, on a cold autumn morning, in Pamplona northern Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016.
