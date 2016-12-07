The Day's Best Photos | 12.07.16

A bull shark swims at the Ocearium in Le Croisic, western France, on December 6, 2016.
LOIC VENANCE
AFP/Getty Images
Frank Springs, of Lucedale, hugs the American flag that draped the casket of his uncle, Navy Fireman 1st Class Jim H. Johnston, who was buried Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, with full military honors in Wesson, Miss., his hometown. Johnston was one of 429 crewmen killed on the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. The USS Oklahoma capsized quickly after sustaining damage from several torpedoes. Most of the dead were never identified.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP
A mariachi band leads protesters past the Legislative Building on Jones Street as they make their way to the Governor's Mansion in Raleigh Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. The air horn protesters were making their last appearance after Gov. McCrory conceded the election Monday.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Pope Francis laughs as he greets people during his weekly general audience at the Paul VI audience Hall on December 7, 2016 in Vatican.
VINCENZO PINTO
AFP/Getty Images
Lights illuminate the downtown Chicago skyline Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Chicago. Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the mid-20s in the area and will continue the subfreezing days through Friday. Brisk winds will keep wind chills in the single digits.
Kiichiro Sato
AP
Chase Tavernier climbs to the snow-covered summit of Spencer Butte Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 in Eugene, Ore. While the snow level dropped low enough to dump snow on the upper reaches of 2,058 feet tall Spencer Butte early in the week, snow is expected to fall in the valley in Eugene Thursday.
Andy Nelson
The Register-Guard/AP
Residents gather outside a damaged mosque, its minaret reduced to rubble following its collapse, after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck the town of Pidie, Indonesia's Aceh province in northern Sumatra, on December 7, 2016. One person died and dozens were feared trapped in rubble after a strong earthquake struck off Aceh province on Indonesia's Sumatra island on December 7, officials said.
ZIAN MUTTAQIEN
AFP/Getty Images
Marines fire during a Rifle Salute during a commemoration for the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the naval harbor on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 at Kilo Peir in Honolulu.
Craig T. Kojima
Pool via The Star-Advertiser
A Kashmiri fisherman casts his net from his boat during dense fog on Dal Lake in Srinagar on December 7, 2016. The cold wave further tightened its grip in Jammu and Kashmir, with most places in the state recording sub-zero temperatures.
TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
AFP/Getty Images
A riot police officer is surrounded by a fire caused by Molotov cocktail thrown by protesters in the central district of Exarchia in Athens, on December 6, 2016, at the end of a demonstration to mark the eighth anniversary of a teenager's death at the hands of police in 2008. Hooded youths set fire to cars and threw stones and firebombs at police in the Exarcheia district, where 15-year-old Alexis Grigoropoulos was fatally shot by a police patrolman in 2008. Hundreds of school pupils, university students and left-wing organisations had earlier held protests in memory of Grigoropoulos, whose death sparked days of youth unrest across Greece.
ARIS MESSINIS
AFP/Getty Images
HMS Illustrious (L), a light aircraft carrier of the British Royal Navy, and affectionately known as 'Lusty', is towed out of Portsmouth Harbour in Portsmouth, southern England on December 7, 2016, on her last journey to Turkey where she has been sold for scrap. Illustrious, the second of three invincible-class ships constructed in the 1970s and 1980s, was decommissioned in mid 2014, and sold to Turkish company LEYAL Ship Recycling for scrap metal.
GLYN KIRK
AFP/Getty Images
A picture taken on December 07, 2016 shows Gray Cranes flocking at the Agamon Hula Lake in the Hula valley in northern Israel. More than half a billion birds of some 400 different species pass through the Jordan Valley to Africa and go back to Europe during the year. Some 42,500 Gray Cranes stayed this winter in the Agamon Hula Lake instead of migrating to Africa, taking advantage of the safety of this artificial water source. Local farmers feed the birds with corn in a bid to prevent them from destroying their agricultural fields.
JACK GUEZ
AFP/Getty Images
Syrian government troops gather as they patrol the al-Shaar neighburhood after taking control of the area in the eastern part of the northern city of Aleppo on December 7, 2016. Rebels in Aleppo called for a five-day truce and the evacuation of civilians after losing more than three quarters of their territory including the Old City to a Syrian army offensive.
GEORGE OURFALIAN
AFP/Getty Images
A marshal looks through the early morning fog which delayed the 1st round of Dubai Ladies Masters golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016.
Kamran Jebreili
AP
Syrian residents fleeing the violence in the eastern rebel-held parts of Aleppo evacuate from their neighbourhoods through the Bab al-Hadid district after it was seized by the government forces, on December 7, 2016.
GEORGE OURFALIAN
AFP/Getty Images
A heron flies over a river in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, on a cold and grey Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016.
Michael Probst
AP
Iraqis take a ride on an amusement pard ride in al-Zawra Park, Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016.
Karim Kadim
AP
Bill Kiley, a flag bearer of the color guard, participates in a ceremony honoring those who died in the 1941 attacks on Pearl Harbor, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Portland, Maine. Kiley served in the Navy from 1954-1958, at the end of the Korean War.
Robert F. Bukaty
AP
Syrian residents fleeing the violence in the eastern rebel-held parts of Aleppo evacuate from their neighborhoods through the Bab al-Hadid district after it was seized by the government forces, on December 7, 2016. In the face of a blistering assault by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, the rebels were reported to have retreated from all of Aleppo's Old City, the latest in a string of territorial losses.
GEORGE OURFALIAN
AFP/Getty Images
Dave Schwartz hikes under snow-covered trees on Spencer Butte Wednesday, Dec.7, 2016 in Eugene, Ore. While the snow level dropped low enough to dump snow on the upper reaches of 2,058 feet tall Spencer Butte early in the week, snow is expected to fall in the valley in Eugene Thursday.
Andy Nelson
The Register-Guard/AP
Protesters shout slogans during a rally calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down near the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. A South Korean parliamentary committee sent a squad of security officers on Wednesday to order the jailed woman at the center of a scandal that threatens to bring down the president to attend a hearing investigating her alleged manipulation of government affairs. The letters read "Park Geun-hye, Step down."
Lee Jin-man
AP
The USS Halsey passes before the USS Arizona Memorial during a moment of silence at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Honolulu. Survivors of the Japanese attack, dignitaries and ordinary citizens attended a ceremony at Kilo Pier to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the naval harbor.
Eugene Tanner
AP
A balloon depicting the protagonist of the award-winning animated short "Bear Story", is used to promote an upcoming Christmas parade organized by a local business, in the Plaza de Armas, in downtown Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. The film was inspired by the grandfather of director Gabriel Osorio. Osorio's grandfather was exiled from Chile during the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.
Esteban Felix
AP
A cyclist passes palm trees along the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Hollywood, Fla. Temperatures in South Florida reached the mid-80's Wednesday.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
The snow-dusted hills of the McKenzie River Valley loom over commuters traveling east and west on Highway 126 in Springfield, Ore. Wednesday, Dec.7, 2016.
Brian Davies
The Register-Guard/AP