Photos: Remembering those lost in 2016

Actress Carrie Fisher attends the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the Dolby Theatre on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016.
Ethan Miller
Getty Images
Prince performs during the "Pepsi Halftime Show" at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Prince died on April 21, 2016.
Jonathan Daniel
Getty Images
US astronaut John Glenn smiles during a training for his 20 February 1962 NASA's Mercury program space flight aboard in the Mercury capsule Friendship 7 in which he became the first American to orbit the Earth. Glenn died on Dec. 8, 2016.
AFP/Getty Images
Gene Wilder appears in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Wilder died on Aug. 29 in Stamford, Conn.
This is a 1956 file photo showing Detroit Red Wings hockey player Gordie Howe. Gordie Howe, the hockey great who set scoring records that stood for decades, has died. He was 88. Son Murray Howe confirmed the death Friday, June 10, 2016, texting to The Associated Press: "Mr Hockey left peacefully, beautifully, and w no regrets."
AP
In this Oct. 2, 2008, file photo, PBS journalist and debate moderator Gwen Ifill and then-Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., left, shake hands at the end of his vice presidential debate with Republican rival, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in St. Louis, Mo. Ifill died on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, of cancer, PBS said. She was 61.
DON EMMERT
AP
In this Sunday, April 26, 2015 file photo, Alan Thicke poses in the pressroom at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, a publicist said the actor has died at the age of 69.
Richard Shotwell
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Rock legend David Bowie performs on stage at the Forum in Copenhagen late 07 October 2003. Bowie passed away on Jan. 10.
AFP
AFP/Getty Images
X-Games athlete Dave Mirra poses in the half-pipe at his training facility in Greenville, N.C. Friday, June 24, 2005. Mirra died on Feb. 4, 2016.
GERRY BROOME
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Musician Merle Haggard performs onstage during day one of 2015 Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2015 in Indio, California. Haggard died on April 6.
Frazer Harrison
Getty Images for Stagecoach
Arnold Palmer gives a thumbs up to the crowd after practicing at the 1995 British Open Golf Championship at St. Andrews Golf Course. Palmer died Sept. 25.
Anton Want
Getty Images
In this Aug. 20, 2007, file photo, author Harper Lee smiles during a ceremony honoring the four new members of the Alabama Academy of Honor at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Lee died Feb. 19.
Rob Carr
AP
Hungarian-born and Holocaust survivor, Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel died on July 2.
AFP
AFP/Getty Images
In this May 25, 1965, file photo, heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali stands over fallen challenger Sonny Liston, after dropping Liston with a short hard right to the jaw in Lewiston, Maine. Ali died June 3.
1965 AP FILE PHOTO
AP
Musician Glenn Frey of the Eagles performs during day 1 of Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival held at the Empire Polo Field on May 2, 2008 in Indio, California. Frey died Jan. 18.
Karl Walter
Getty Images
Garry Shandling performs at "A Night of Comedy 3" at the Wilshire Theatre on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. Shandling died March 24.
Karl Walter
Getty Images
Jose Fernandez of the Miami Marlins walks of the field during the third inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Marlins Park on August 24, 2016 in Miami, Florida. Fernandez died on Sept. 25.
Rob Foldy
Getty Images
In this March 5, 2015, file photo, Craig Sager acknowledges the crowd during a timeout in an NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Chicago. Longtime NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager died on Dec. 15 at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer.
David Banks
AP
Tennessee coach Pat Summitt holds up the net as her son, Tyler, looks on after Tennessee beat Stanford 64-48 to win its eighth national women's basketball championship, at the NCAA women's basketball tournament Final Four on Tuesday, April 8, 2008, in Tampa, Fla. Summitt died June 28.
Gerry Broome
AP
Florence Henderson arrives at the Vanity Fair and Chrysler Toasts the "American Hustle" Cast on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2014 in West Hollywood, Calif. Henderson died Nov. 24.
Richard Shotwell
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Zsa Zsa Gabor, as she appears in the Paquin's sequence in the role of Jane Avril in director John Huston's 1952 Technicolor production " Moulin Rouge" Gabor died Dec. 18.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
US Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia participates in the courts official photo session on October 8, 2010 at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. Scalia died Feb. 13.
TIM SLOAN
AFP/Getty Images
CBS 60 Minutes correspondent Morley Safer attends the 18th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards at the Waldorf Astoria Basildon Room on October 21, 2008 in New York City. Safer died May 19.
Joe Corrigan
Getty Images
Alan Rickman attends the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows - Part 2 at Trafalgar Square on July 7, 2011 in London, England. Rickman died Jan. 14.
Ian Gavan
Getty Images
British singer George Michael performs on stage during a charity gala for the benefit of Sidaction, at the Opera Garnier in Paris, on September 9, 2012. Michael died Dec. 25.
MIGUEL MEDINA
AFP/Getty Images
In this June 30, 1993, file photo, NBC tennis commentator Bud Collins displays a pair of brightly-colored trousers as he sits overlooking the outside courts at Wimbledon, England . Collins, the tennis historian and American voice of the sport in print and on TV for decades, died Friday, March 4, 2016 at home in Brookline, Mass., his wife, Anita Ruthling Klaussen said. He was 86.
GILL ALLEN
AP
Actor Abe Vigoda, shown in character on the Los Angeles, Ca. set as Detective Fish in "Barney Miller", Aug. 8, 1977. Vigoda died Jan. 26.
Jeff Robbins
AP
Actor Anton Yelchin arrives to a screening of Dreamworks Pictures' "Fright Night" on August 17, 2011 in Hollywood, California. Yelchin died June 19.
Alberto E. Rodriguez
Getty Images
Israeli Foreign minister Shimon Peres raises his fist when reacting to opposition parliament members during a debate at the Knesset (parliament) in September 1993, over the government's nearly closed agreement with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on a first autonomy for Palestinians in Gaza and Jericho. Peres died Sept. 28.
AFP
AFP/Getty Images
Garry Marshall accepts the "Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing Achievement" onstage at the 2014 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at J.W. Marriott at L.A. Live on February 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Marshall died July 19.
Alberto E. Rodriguez
Getty Images for WGAw
Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan share a moment in this undated file photo. Nancy Reagan died March 6.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Musician Leonard Cohen performs at Madison Square Garden on December 18, 2012 in New York City. Cohen died Nov. 7.
Mike Lawrie
Getty Images
In a file photo Fidel Castro exhales cigar smoke during a March 1985 interview at his presidential palace in Havana. Castro died Nov. 25.
CHARLES TASNADI
AP
Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno testifies before the commission investigating the Sept. 11 attacks Tuesday, April 13, 2004, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Reno died Nov. 7.
DENNIS COOK
AP