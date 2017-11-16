Peyton Reed, a Raleigh native and UNC alumnus directed 2000’s “Bring It On,” a popular movie about rival cheerleader squads starring Kirsten Dunst, left, and Gabrielle Union.
Nation & World

Roy Moore taunts: ‘Bring. It. On.’ Director of ‘Bring It On’ fires back.

By David Menconi

dmenconi@newsobserver.com

November 16, 2017 11:09 AM

It’s rare for a 17-year-old movie to suddenly start trending on Twitter.

But it happened after controversial Alabama senatorial candidate Roy Moore tweeted Wednesday night: “Dear Mitch McConnell, Bring. It. On.” after the Senate majority leader called for him to drop out of the race.

Enter Peyton Reed, a Raleigh native and UNC alumnus who directed 2000’s “Bring It On,” a popular movie about rival cheerleader squads starring Gabrielle Union and Kirsten Dunst.

Reed tweeted back at Moore: “You’re not allowed to use the name of my cheerleader movie, you (expletive) pedophile.”

Game on. The twitterverse caught fire, and others chipped in one hilarious reply after another, including quoting the film, where Union and Dunst’s characters exchange their own challenges to “bring it,” to quoting other teen flicks from that era.

A sample:

Reed’s most recent movie, 2015’s “Ant Man,” grossed more than $500 million worldwide. A sequel, “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” is due out in 2018.

David Menconi: 919-829-4759, @NCDavidMenconi

