Paige Patterson Baptist removed as head of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

The Miami-Dade Police Department released body camera footage of the shootout between police and suspected shooter Jonathan Oddi. The footage shows a barrage of bullets being fired inside and outside Trump National Doral on May 18, 2018.
Members of the community gathered for a vigil to honor the victims of Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. A 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said.
Zoo Knoxville announced the birth of eight critically endangered red wolf pups. The pups, 5 males and 3 females, were born on Thursday, May 10, to mother Leah and father T.O. Knoxville is one of 43 breeding facilities in the U.S. for red wolves.
New video clips from a student who was in the Warsaw, NC Waffle House the night Anthony Wall was choked and slammed to the ground by police officer Frank Moss shows what happened inside the restaurant that led to the violent arrest on May 5, 2018.
Body cam footage shows Rev. Jarrod Moultrie, the NAACP president of Timmonsville, South Carolina, being pulled over by police. Moultrie posted on Facebook he thought he was racially profiled because he was driving a Mercedes Benz.
While a ceremony to mark the relocation of the United States Embassy took place in Jerusalem, thousands of Palestinians protested. In Gaza, at least 50 people were killed by Israeli forces as demonstrators tried to cross the border fence.
A giant panda at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington shows persistence - even after taking a fall. The zoo posted video of Bei Bei dangling by its hind legs from the branch, and then the limb broke, sending the panda tumbling to the ground.
Warsaw, NC Mayor AJ Connors released a video statement on Friday defending an officer of the Warsaw Police Department shown on video choking and slamming Anthony Wall to the ground at a local Waffle House.