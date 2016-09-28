Even Serena Williams fears her family might be stopped by cops

In another family it might have been a routine ask: a ride to work while finishing some tasks on your phone. But when tennis player Serena Williams asked her nephew — who she noted is black — to drive her to some meetings while she worked in the car, she wrote later that she feared he might be stopped by police.
When they passed a cop car on the road during her drive Tuesday, Williams recalled in a Facebook post that afternoon that she “quickly checked to see if he was obliging by the speed limit.”
“I remembered that horrible video of the woman in the car when a cop shot her boyfriend,” she added, referencing the death of Philando Castile during a traffic stop in a St. Paul, Minnesota suburb. “I even regretted not driving myself. I would never forgive myself if something happened to my nephew.”
Castile’s shooting, the aftermath of which was filmed by his girlfriend, is one of several shootings of black men by police in recent months. The police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina last week set off days of protests when police initially refused to release video evidence of the fatal encounter. On Tuesday, police in El Cajon, a suburb of San Diego, reported that an officer had fatally shot an unarmed African-American man who appeared to be acting erratically.
Williams alluded to the recent spate of shootings in her post, asking, “Why did I have to think about this in 2016?”
“I am a total believer that not ‘everyone’ is bad,” she clarified in her post. “It is just the ones that are ignorant, afraid, uneducated, and insensitive that is affecting millions and millions of lives.... But I realized we must stride on - for it's not how far we have come but how much further still we have to go.”
She suggested she would be more vocal about the issue in the future, quoting Martin Luther King: “There comes a time when silence is betrayal.”
“I won’t be silent,” she added.
