The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Thursday, October 06, 2016
Active weather will impact the Plains on Thursday, while Hurricane Matthew approaches the Southeast.
A low pressure system will push northeastward across south central and southeast Canada. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will extend south southwestward from the western Great Lakes to the southern Plains. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along and near this frontal boundary across the Midwest, the upper Mississippi Valley and the Plains. A wave of low pressure will develop along the tail end of the frontal boundary. This system will produce strong to severe thunderstorms across the middle Mississippi Valley, the central Plains and the southern Plains. Severe thunderstorms will be possible in southern Iowa, northwest Missouri, southeast Nebraska, eastern Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. These thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, dangerous straight line winds and isolated tornadoes. In addition, heavy rain will bring threats of flash flooding to areas from central Oklahoma to northwest Illinois.
Meanwhile, scattered showers and high elevation snow will be possible from Pacific Northwest to the Intermountain West. By Thursday afternoon, a Pacific system will begin to usher more moderate rain across western Washington and northwest Oregon.
Back east, Hurricane Matthew will approach the east coast of Florida. Strong winds, torrential rain and dangerous storm surge will impact the region. Hurricane warnings and tropical storm warnings are in effect for a large portion of the Florida Peninsula. For more information regarding Hurricane Matthew, please visit http://www.wunderground.com/hurricane/.
.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Wednesday have ranged from a morning low of 12 degrees at MCMWTC BRIDGEPORT, CA, Calif. to a high of 98 degrees at McAllen, Texas
