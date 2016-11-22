You encounter a funeral procession while driving. What do you do?

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans Pause

1:43 Trump calls media crooks, Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’ - Election Rewind

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:46 Lenexa Police and K-9 Ram master the Mannequin Challenge

1:38 American flag etiquette with U.S. Marines

1:28 How NOT to deep-fry a turkey

2:38 A Message from President-elect Donald J. Trump

1:04 Dramatic video from NC wildfires captures dangerous situation

2:21 Does race play a part in the challenge to Durham vote count?