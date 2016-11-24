National

Police: Man who caused deadly crash was wanted in drug case

The Associated Press
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa.

Police say a man who led them on a car chase and caused a fiery crash that killed three people near Pittsburgh had been wanted in a drug case.

East McKeesport police Chief Russell Stroschein (STROH'-shyn) says one of his officers pulled over a car for making an illegal turn Thursday afternoon. The chief says the driver was wanted on a felony warrant for drug offenses and when officers tried to arrest him he sped off.

The chief says the driver headed into North Versailles (ver-SAYLS'), ran a red light and hit two cars, killing three people in one of them.

Photos of the scene show a car engulfed in flames and the shell of a burned car.

Police say the driver and his passenger were injured. They say the driver will face criminal charges.

