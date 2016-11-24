National

November 24, 2016 10:07 PM

Fire tears through onion-packing plant; no one is injured

The Associated Press
ELBA, N.Y.

An onion-packing plant in western New York has been ravaged by a fire.

No one was injured in the fire Thursday morning at Big O Farms in Elba, about 50 miles east of Niagara Falls.

Genesee (JEN'-uh-see) County Emergency Services coordinator Tim Yaeger says a nearby deer hunter spotted smoke at the farm and alerted authorities.

Firefighters from multiple counties battled the flames. A column of smoke gushed from the warehouse-like building.

Yaeger says getting water on the fire was a challenge, with only one hydrant in the area and no sprinklers in the building. He says the building wasn't required to have them.

A company phone rang unanswered Thursday night.

Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

View more video

Nation & World Videos