She broke two fingers, delivered a baby, and cooked Thanksgiving dinner for 16

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt Pause

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car so he made it up to them

0:46 Lenexa Police and K-9 Ram master the Mannequin Challenge

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

9:17 ACC Now Live with Joe Giglio

0:54 UNC's Logan on State game: "It's kinda like a little hometown rivalry"

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

0:58 Howard Dudley gives thanks