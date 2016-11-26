The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Saturday, November 26, 2016
Heavy rain and snow will impact the western third of the country on Sunday, while a low pressure system brushes across the East Coast.
A strong low pressure system will move north northeastward over the Pacific Northwest and southwest Canada. This system will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow to Oregon, Washington and the northern Rockies. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will extend south southwestward. As this frontal boundary shifts over the West Coast, it will create similar weather conditions in Oregon and California. The heaviest snow will focus along western facing slopes in the Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada. Winter storm warnings are in effect for the northern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada. By the late afternoon and evening, rain and snow will drift eastward over the Great Basin and the Intermountain West. Heavy snow is expected in southwest Colorado.
Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will push north northeastward from the coast of the Mid-Atlantic to the coast of New England. This system will merge with another area of low pressure moving over the Northeast. The two systems will produce a mixture of rain and snow in New England, the northern Mid-Atlantic, the central Appalachians and the eastern edge of the Midwest. Most areas from the Plains to the Southeast should experience dry weather on Sunday.
.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Friday have ranged from a morning low of 3 degrees at Walden-Jackson Cnty AP, Wa, Colo. to a high of 86 degrees at Tampa Knight Airport, Fla.
Comments