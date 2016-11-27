Black Friday brawl caught on video as shoppers slug it out

Not everyone was in the holiday spirit at Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, California, on Thursday night.
Video of a fight at the mall has been going viral Friday morning.
The mall opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, a day before Black Friday — the traditional holiday shopping kickoff.
At least two videos of the fight have been spreading on Twitter and YouTube.
Modesto Police Lt. Steve Stanfield said police were not called during the fight and did not receive any reports afterward of people being injured.
Mall spokesperson Annie Amies said the incident was resolved quickly with the help of mall security.
