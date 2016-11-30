National

November 30, 2016 7:36 PM

The Latest: Norwegian retains chess title

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The Latest on the World Chess Championship (all times local):

7 p.m.

Reigning champ Magnus Carlsen of Norway has defeated Sergey Karjakin (SEHR'-gay kar-YAH'-keen) of Russia in the World Chess Championship in New York City.

Carlsen retained his title Wednesday night by winning the best-of-four speed games with two wins and two draws.

Organizers estimate that 6 million people around the world followed the series of quick tie-breaking games — sort of like sudden death play in football.

The championship prize is $1.1 million divided between the two players. The winner gets 60 percent.

----

3:30 p.m.

The World Chess Championship has come down to a series of lightning-fast games that will determine whether the title goes to reigning champ Magnus Carlsen of Norway or challenger Sergey Karjakin (SEHR'-gay kar-YAH'-keen) of Russia.

The two are facing off Wednesday in New York.

After 12 games played in the past three weeks, it's still a tie between the world's two top grandmasters.

Organizers expect about 6 million people around the world plan to follow a series of quick tie-breaking games — sort of like sudden death play in football.

The championship prize is $1.1 million divided between the two players. The winner gets 60 percent.

