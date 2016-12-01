A beaver walks into a dollar store. Was he seeking a Christmas bargain?

At least one badly behaved beaver has begun his holiday shopping.
The beaver was apprehended at a Dollar General store in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. While the beaver perused the aisles and knocked over a few things, there wasn’t any major damage.
“The deputy got there, and [with store employees’ help], blocked it into the aisle way until the [animal] warden got there,” Tony Malaspina, the county’s animal control supervisor, told The Enterprise/SoMdNews.com. “It wasn’t aggressive. It was kind of friendly. It walked up to the warden, [who] put the catch pole on it and removed it from the store.”
"All joking aside, the beaver was safely rescued by animal control and released to wildlife rehabilitation," authorities tweeted.
The beaver tweet may go viral! All joking aside, the beaver was safely rescued by animal control & was released to a wildlife rehabilitator. pic.twitter.com/0VyLXJPjxh— St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) November 30, 2016
Comments