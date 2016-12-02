America’s largest mall welcomes its first black Santa

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained Pause

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

2:00 Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays'

0:40 Driver hits deer, deer attacks driver, revenge caught on video

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime

1:53 Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but the police saw something stranger instead

0:17 Mountain lion in Kansas

1:39 911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics