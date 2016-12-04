NFL players show off their creative sides with custom cleats for charity

The National Football League has long been known for its strigent policies when it comes to uniforms, and this season in particular, players’ cleats have been the focus of intense scrutiny.
From Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown’s tribute to his children on his footwear to Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller’s custom Kanye West-designed Yeezy cleats, players have pushed the boundaries of what they can wear on the field, which according to the NFL’s rulebook is limited to only black or white cleats with team colors.
But for Week 13, the league decided to embrace the increasing stylishness of their players with the #MyCleatsMyCause campaign. For one weekend only, players are able to wear custom cleats with any colors in support of a charity or cause of their choice.
Unsurprisingly, hundreds of players took advantage of the opportunity. All of the cleats can be seen on the NFL’s website, but we’ve collected the best, most creative looks below.
