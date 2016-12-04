What’s wrong with these shoulders? This art student flunked her assignment over them

2:29 'Prevention is possible when you #KnowTheSigns' Pause

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

3:07 How do you handle a 53-pound alligator snapping turtle?

0:59 Busy travel day at Charlotte Douglas

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

2:16 Civitas files lawsuit challenging same-day registration votes

2:07 Carolina Ballet begins annual run of The Nutcracker