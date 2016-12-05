Young girl’s astonishing recovery is being investigated as a miracle

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock Pause

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

2:29 'Prevention is possible when you #KnowTheSigns'

1:27 Durham recount set to finish by Monday deadline

1:57 Jeff Skinner on the Hurricanes win in overtime

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Nov. 22

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

7:34 NC State's Mark Gottfried says the team is getting better