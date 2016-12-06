Tense hours as conjoined twins’ surgery stretches into night

13:19 Roy Cooper thanks supporters at victory rally Pause

2:46 Making peppermint candy that melts in your mouth

2:22 Miss Kagawa: The Story of a Friendship Doll from Japan

2:07 Cary's annual NC Chinese Lantern Festival is a spectacle of color and light

0:24 Supporters gather for Roy Cooper victory rally

2:28 'I thought you would live forever.': Coach K's tribute to his friend Jim Valvano

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

1:45 It's not easy being Santa

2:05 Wake commissioners votes to adopt transit plan