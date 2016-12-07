What is a hero? Kennedy Space Center exhibit explores answers to that question

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:50 Oakland warehouse fire leaves at least 24 dead, dozens missing

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

2:40 Trailer: Snowden

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:22 Miss Kagawa: The Story of a Friendship Doll from Japan