LeBron won’t stay at Trump hotel but hopes ‘he’s one of the best presidents ever’

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James is not staying at the Trump SoHo hotel in New York this week. The team has a contract to stay at the hotel, but James and several of his teammates are not staying there.
The Cavaliers play the New York Knicks on Wednesday night in New York.
James endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and campaigned for Clinton in Ohio in the final days before the election, which she lost to Republican nominee Donald Trump.
“I’m not trying to make a statement. It’s just my personal preference,” James told reporters before Wednesday’s game. “At the end of the day, I hope he’s one of the best presidents ever for all of our sakes, for my family, for all of us, but just my personal preference.”
James was named Sports Illustrated’s 2016 Sportsperson of the Year last week.
ESPN reported in November that at least three NBA teams — the Milwaukee Bucks, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks — have stopped staying at Trump-branded hotels in New York and Chicago. ESPN also reported seven teams have contracts to stay at Trump hotels.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez refused to stay at a Trump hotel in Chicago with his team in October. Gonzalez, a Mexican-American, said he “had my reasons,” but did not elaborate.
