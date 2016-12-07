Feds OK sale of University of Phoenix parent, if terms met

The federal government says it will allow one of the nation's largest for-profit college companies to be sold if the new owners put up $385 million as insurance and agree not to increase enrollment, among other requirements.
Apollo Education Group owns the University of Phoenix and agreed in February to be purchased by a consortium of investors for $1.1 billion. But the deal required approval from the U.S. Department of Education.
The department on Wednesday announced the terms the new owners must meet for the sale to be approved, including the $385 million payment and increased reporting of finances and enrollment.
The department says the measures are intended to monitor the financial stability of the company, which has struggled recently.
Phoenix-based Apollo says it's evaluating the terms.
