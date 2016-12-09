Shopping at Victoria's Secret, she was asked to leave. No white customers were.

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer Pause

2:23 Has a Black president changed America?

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

0:31 Postpartum depression: You are not alone

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photos urge support for those who struggle

2:23 ECU signs an 11-year-old cancer survivor to baseball team