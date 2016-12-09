John Glenn, astronaut and senator, to lie in state in Ohio

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer Pause

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

2:03 Rogue One: 'A Star Wars Story' commercial says #CreateCourage

2:02 ‘Fat shaming’ Santa hospitalized, local supporters say he is not 'Bad Santa'

2:21 91-year-old keeps on truckin' at grocery store job

1:45 It's not easy being Santa

1:57 Boy says Santa shamed him by telling him to 'lay off the burgers and fries'

2:22 Miss Kagawa: The Story of a Friendship Doll from Japan