Tragic accident brings cheerleaders from many schools together in a show of support

2:23 Has a Black president changed America? Pause

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

2:02 Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in recruitment video

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

68:41 ‘Fat shaming’ Santa hospitalized, local supporters say he is not 'Bad Santa'

1:45 It's not easy being Santa

1:57 Boy says Santa shamed him by telling him to 'lay off the burgers and fries'

2:21 91-year-old keeps on truckin' at grocery store job