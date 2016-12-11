She didn’t remember her brother but had his baby book. 65 years later, she found him

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer Pause

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

13:19 Roy Cooper thanks supporters at victory rally

0:43 Wolfpack football players make a special delivery

5:27 Police official discusses homicide in Cary Friday night

1:46 Protesters march on Governor's Mansion for one last 'air horn' good-bye

2:28 'I thought you would live forever.': Coach K's tribute to his friend Jim Valvano

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

5:30 NC State's BeeJay Anya: They kind of came in here and thought they could punk us. I ain’t no punk