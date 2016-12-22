Wisconsin officials file charges in lottery fixing scheme

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl Pause

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

9:31 Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

0:59 Bissette: 'The University could have acted sooner and stronger'

4:40 Sharp words fly between NC senators during HB2 debate