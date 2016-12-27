Girls loved their teddy bears, then the bears spoke with their dead grandpa’s voice

Florencio Jimenez of Oklahoma City died last year when he had a stroke after two men robbed him at a car wash. He was 56.
Holidays haven’t been the same for his family since he died.
“We’re used to having my grandpa around for the holidays,” 16-year-old Jennifer Ramos told BuzzFeed News. “It’s been really sad for us not having him.”
This year, though, was a little different, thanks to Aunt Andrea. She had special gifts waiting for Ramos’ little sisters, Mariana and Sarahy.
The aunt had special teddy bears made containing audio messages of the little girls’ late grandpa.
Ramos posted video of her sisters opening their bears to Twitter, where the tearful moment has been shared more than 66,000 times since Christmas Day.
“So my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago and my aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording of my grandpa’s voice,” she wrote.
so my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago and my aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording of my grandpas voice❤️ pic.twitter.com/zdjUaghISr— yenn (@y_jennifer2974) December 25, 2016
Ramos told Buzzfeed her aunt made the audio clips from a video the little girls and their grandpa made before he died.
The bears laughed, just like their grandpa.
“I think that’s what got them,” Ramos said, “his laugh at the end.”
Here’s the typical reaction the video got on Twitter.
my mom recorded me after i watched a video on twitter pic.twitter.com/oCEQ5I1qYn— curly (@BriannaaaaAlise) December 25, 2016
Comments