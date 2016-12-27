She agreed to work when other pizza deliverers quit after shooting. She got shot

Brooklyn Rouse had been delivering pizzas for Papa John’s for exactly two weeks when she was shot in the head on the day after Christmas.
Monday evening, 21-year-old Rouse was on her way to Macon’s Bloomfield neighborhood with two pizzas. Just five days before, her 23-year-old co-worker, Duncan Siror, had been shot in the shoulder while delivering a pizza to an address just a mile and a half north of where she was headed.
Even so, Rouse was undeterred.
“I could call her in any time and she’ll be here like that,” said Frank Hurley, general manager of Papa John’s Pizza at Eisenhower Crossing. “Yesterday, she was originally off. I had a driver call in because of the last incident, so I called her in to cover his shift and then it happened to her.”
Rouse was at the front door of 2443 Vivian Drive when she was shot in the left cheek, her neck and head about 8:20 p.m. Emergency responders found her laying on the ground in pain, according to an incident report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Rouse “repeatedly said she was going to die and that she didn’t want to die,” a deputy noted in the report. “(I) told her to keep squeezing my hand as she was in and out of consciousness.”
When asked if she recalled what happened, Rouse told the deputy that someone had approached her asking for money. Unlike Siror’s attackers, Rouse said the person was not wearing a mask.
Rouse was in critical condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health on Tuesday afternoon.
Since Siror was shot last week, Hurley said at least nine delivery drivers have quit. For now, the store is not delivering to the Bloomfield neighborhood due to safety concerns, he said.
“Safety is first in this situation,” Hurley said. “If you have to be worried about getting killed over making a dollar, you shouldn’t be doing this. ... All we carry is $20. That’s it.”
Rouse, a 2013 graduate of Howard High School, was “not one of those loud people,” Hurley said. “She’s quiet. She’s cool. She’s always smiling.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
