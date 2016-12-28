More barriers around Rose Parade route to put thorns in potential terrorists’ plans

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

0:46 Lenexa Police and K-9 Ram master the Mannequin Challenge

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

1:34 Missing great-grandmother seen on store video Christmas Eve

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

2:01 Day of tension as special session closes

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?