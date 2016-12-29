1 of 2 killed in Texas Army helicopter crash recovered

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football" Pause

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

0:59 Serena Williams talks equal pay, Novak Djokovic at Miami Open

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana