We’ll have to wait a tad bit longer for 2016 to end

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday Pause

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

3:03 Girlfriend live streams on Facebook after man shot by police officer in Minnesota

0:46 Shots ring out in Dallas: 'I am so scared'

0:56 Did this marriage proposal involving a fake police standoff go too far?

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting