You might get to have a free drink with your haircut — and other laws coming in 2017

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2 Pause

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday

1:23 Making Curry Laksa at Co Charlotte

1:16 Do we still need Daylight-Saving Time?

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

1:20 The United States of Powerball