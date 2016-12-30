Faced with singing for Trump, a singer quits the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday Pause

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:20 The United States of Powerball

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

0:56 Did this marriage proposal involving a fake police standoff go too far?